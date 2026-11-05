Former Diamondbacks Top Prospect Departs Without Getting Shot in MLB

As the major league offseason begins, roster trimming and free agency sees many an organization part ways with their fair share of players.

The Arizona Diamondbacks just saw a large handful of their major league players depart this week — notably including Pavin Smith. And so too have the minor league farmhands begun to trickle out.

According to the Diamondbacks' transaction log, numerous minor leaguers have become free agents. They may not all be permanently gone from the organization, necessarily, but they'll likely pursue other opportunities.

One notable name in the mix is a former highly-considered outfield prospect, whose lengthy baseball journey did not, unfortunately, result in an MLB appearance with Arizona.

Diamondbacks' Kristian Robinson elects free agency

Arizona Diamondbacks base runner Kristian Robinson (62) slides in to score a run against the Cleveland Guardians at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale on March 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kristian Robinson has been in the Diamondbacks' organization since he was signed out of the Bahamas in the summer of 2017. He's experienced ups and downs, to be sure, but the right-handed-hitting outfielder ranked as high as No. 16 on Arizona's top-30 prospect list as recently as 2024. He did not appear on that list once the 2026 campaign came to an end, however.

Still, at least in recent seasons, the 25-year-old appeared to be stringing together some consistency at the plate.

He worked his way up to Triple-A Reno during the 2025 season, slashing .262/.393/.469 for the Aces with six homers and a .862 OPS. That came over a sample size of just 41 games and 178 plate appearances, but it was progress nonetheless.

In 2026, Robinson hit .268/.373/.442 for a .815 OPS. While respectable, the extremely offense-heavy environment that is the Pacific Coast League deadened that output to a 99 wRC+, or one point below league average production. Though he walked at a high rate of 13.4%, he also struck out just south of 29%, with 145 punchouts in 116 games.

With a Diamondbacks outfield loaded full of young talent, there's little room for Robinson in terms of a path to the majors. It makes sense; Corbin Carroll, Jordan Lawlar, Ryan Waldschmidt and Tommy Troy are all in the equation, as is the final contract year of Lars Nootbaar.

But if Robinson signs with another organization, he'll have left Arizona without touching the MLB level.

Fans have often longed to see Robinson's potential play out with the Diamondbacks. He has certainly been a promising prospect at times, but his numbers in the minor leagues never popped beyond above-average at his Double-A and Triple-A stops.