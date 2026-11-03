Diamondbacks Make Massive New Roster Move As Free Agency Begins

The major league offseason has officially commenced, and the Arizona Diamondbacks have adjusted their roster in the process.

On Tuesday, the Diamondbacks announced a massive roster move, trimming down their 40-man roster in the wake of free agency's beginning. The 40-man roster is now at 33.

Here's what all the moves looked like:

Diamondbacks make large-scale roster transaction

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo looks on from the dugout during their game against the San Francisco Giants on June 29, 2026, at Chase Field in Phoenix. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

First and foremost, the Diamondbacks were required to reinstate all players on the 60-day Injured List to the 40-man roster.

November 3- Reinstated from 60-day IL

INF Tyler Locklear (fractured right thumb)

RHP Cristian Mena (right teres major strain)

LHP Andrew Saalfrank (left shoulder surgery)

Of these three players, only Locklear ever appeared in a major league game this season. Locklear hit to a .278/.357/.444 slash and .801 OPS at the MLB level, but did so over just 42 plate appearances and 15 major league games. Locklear should be healthy for 2027.

Mena's injury stems from 2025's rain-soaked game in Cincinnati, during which he suffered a shoulder injury. The young righty, who still has prospect status, was attempting to work his way back, but he was shut down in Spring Training and ultimately required surgery during the summer, ending his year.

Saalfrank, who returned from a gambling-related suspension in 2025, underwent surgery in the offseason on his left Labrum, which ended his hopes at a 2026 season before they began. He should be ready for 2027 in some capacity.

November 2

INF Pavin Smith outrighted off 40-man roster and became a Minor League free agent.

Smith, who had another tough season in 2026, spent time on and off the IL and the Diamondbacks' roster. He was DFA'd after a brutal .141/.236/.192 stretch, but returned late in the year. He was not able to turn his season around in that short time, finishing with a .556 OPS.

Smith has elected free agency, and his time is likely done in the Diamondbacks' organization.

October 30

RHP Michael Soroka declined mutual option and became a free agent.

Soroka will turn down his end of a mutual option — which he was expected to do — and will test the free agent market. He pitched to a high-quality 3.41 ERA in 2026, his best season since 2019. However, injuries limited him to just 116 innings.

Arizona may try to re-sign him, but his price tag may not be doable with expectations of a somewhat reduced payroll in 2027.

October 29

As previously reported, the following Diamondbacks are free agents as of October 29:

RHP Taylor Clarke

RHP Zac Gallen

RHP Kevin Ginkel

RHP Jonathan Loaisiga

C James McCann

LHP A.J. Puk

RHP Dennis Santana

RHP Ryan Thompson

INF Ildemaro Vargas

Of these players, Clarke, McCann, Vargas and Santana seem like the most possible re-signs. Thompson, Gallen Ginkel and Puk seem poised to move on, while Loaisiga will likely be out of Arizona's budget to bring back.