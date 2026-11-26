The Arizona Diamondbacks continue to lose key members of their bullpen to free agency, according to the latest string of reports.

On Wednesday night, right-handed reliever Kevin Ginkel signed with the Minnesota Twins on a two-year deal, but that would not be the only key Arizona arm to find a new home.

Left-hand reliever A.J. Puk, who spent most of his time in Arizona on the injured list, has signed with the Washington Nationals, according to a report from insider Jeff Passan. Puk had not pitched for the D-backs since the early portion of the 2025 season due to multiple injuries.

Former Diamondbacks reliever A.J. Puk signs with Nationals

Apr 4, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher A.J. Puk (33) looks on during the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Puk, according to Passan's report Wednesday night, will sign a one-year deal worth just $5 million. Puk can also earn $2.5 million in incentives.

The Diamondbacks likely could have offered something in that similar price range, although with the expectation of a reduced payroll, their spending power is somewhat limited.

Puk was acquired by the Diamondbacks at the 2024 trade deadline in a deal with the Miami Marlins; part of his appeal was the fact that he was under contract for both 2025 and 2026.

But after a brilliant, 1.32 ERA stint with Arizona in that trade year, Puk only managed to appear in eight more games for the Diamondbacks. He collected four saves in the 2025 season before going down with a significant elbow injury that would require surgery.

He would never return from the IL after that unfortunate development. While working on making his return from that surgery — even getting as far as a minor league rehab assignment — Puk suffered a shoulder injury that entirely shut down hopes of a 2026 return.

He would not pitch another inning for the Diamondbacks post-2025.

Arizona's bullpen could have used him; they went into the 2026 season without a left-handed reliever available. The emergence of southpaw Brandyn Garcia was a positive development, but a second strong lefty could have provided much-needed depth in that area.

It feels as if the D-backs could have offered Puk a similar contract, although his deal is a bit more lucrative than might have been expected given his recent injury history. Regardless, Puk will join a Nationals bullpen that has had a difficult stretch in the past few seasons.

The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, will move forward with the likes of Garcia, Juan Morillo and Justin Martinez — among others — to anchor their resurgent bullpen.