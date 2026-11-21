The Arizona Diamondbacks just lost one of their top relief arms to the New York Yankees, as Jonathan Loaisiga departed for a two-year, $18 million contract.

But the Yankees also just non-tendered two of their pitchers. While a non-tender does not necessarily guarantee that player won't return to their prior organization on a new contract, other teams do have a chance to sign them in free agency.

The Diamondbacks, if possible, should take a flyer on this one:

Diamondbacks should kick tires on Yankees RHP Fernando Cruz

Jun 9, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Fernando Cruz (63) celebrates the final out in a win over the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right-handed reliever Fernando Cruz's non-tender looks somewhat surprising from the outside, at first glance. In the 2026 season, he was very effective out of the Yankees' bullpen in a relatively strong sample size of work.

Cruz pitched to a 3.13 ERA over the course of 61 appearances, in 54.2 total innings. He struck out an exceptional 67 batters in that span.

The catch, however, is that Cruz suffered a partial tear to his UCL in his elbow — an injury that often requires Tommy John surgery. Cruz, however, is attempting to pitch through that injury without surgery and has already begun a throwing program.

That injury, plus the fact that Cruz is 36 years old, understandably might raise some red flags. But it will also likely reduce his market to the point where a deal would be more on the affordable end for interested teams.

For his Yankees career, Cruz produced a 3.33 ERA and 133 ERA+, with four saves and 35 Holds. He has served as one of New York's high-leverage arms for the past two seasons to a high level of success.

Jul 8, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Fernando Cruz (63) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the seventh inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, he does have a bit of a command issue. Cruz issued free passes at a 13.7% rate, which is quite high — in the bottom 5% of MLB. He's prone to fly balls, and his four-seam fastball sits around 93 MPH, though his primary offering is a highly-effective splitter.

Cruz seems like an arm that, if healthy enough to pitch effectively in 2027, could benefit from the Diamondbacks' recent shift toward a contact-pitching, zone-filling approach.

He did manage to finish in the 99th percentile in whiff rate (39.1%) during 2026, though he was not the most effective at inducing out-of-zone chase.

Arizona's bullpen is in better shape than recent years, even with some of their recent departures. But adding a veteran arm with plenty of leverage success could provide valuable depth and at least partially fill the hole left behind by Loaisiga's return to the Bronx.

If the price is right, and Cruz is both healthy enough and interested, this would be a decent target for the Diamondbacks.