One of the Arizona Diamondbacks' most critical relievers from the 2026 season is moving on to a new team — notably the team with which he spent most of his major league career prior to his arrival in the desert.

Certainly, it comes as little shock to see an arm with a 2.42 ERA in a high-leverage workhorse role moving on from Arizona.

But this righty, who the Diamondbacks managed to snag on a minor league deal ahead of the 2026 season, is heading back to the Bronx, where he pitched for almost the entirety of his MLB tenure to this point.

Former Diamondbacks righty Jonathan Loaisiga heading back to Yankees

Sep 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga (43) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right-handed reliever Jonathan Loasigia, according to recent reports, has signed with the New York Yankees on a two-year deal worth $18 million. The deal was first reported by Levi Luna of tn8.tv Nicaragua and later confirmed by Jorge Castillo of ESPN.

It's no surprise that Loaisiga, who had an excellent year with the Diamondbacks, was able to cash in on a multi-year contract with a team like the Yankees, who have a bit more financial freedom with which to offer free agents.

A re-signing in Arizona was a long shot. But there's no denying Loaisiga's value to the Diamondbacks this season.

Arizona's bullpen has not exactly been one of the team's most potent strengths in recent years, but Loaisiga, along with a handful of other arms, helped anchor the D-backs' relief group.

Due to a history of injuries, Loaisiga was a minor league signing ahead of the 2026 season. His last truly elite year before 2026 was with the Yankees in 2021, when he pitched to a 2.17 ERA over 70.2 innings. He struggled to put together a full-time season in his next four consecutive years.

Loaisiga, 32, averaged nearly 98 MPH on his sinker — his primary fastball. He did not pick up an exceptional number of whiffs or strikeouts, but limited walks to a minuscule 1.75 BB/9, which also tied a career-best 5.0% walk rate.

The Diamondbacks' bullpen has now seen a handful of contributors enter free agency. Kevin Ginkel, Ryan Thompson and Taylor Clarke, in addition to Loaisiga, could all potentially sign elsewhere.

Arizona does have a solid bullpen outlook, with electric arms like Brandyn Garcia, Justin Martinez and Juan Morillo all expected to pick up where they left off inm 2026. But losing a high-end reliever can always factor into potential regression, and Loaisiga is no longer a re-sign option.