One of the Arizona Diamondbacks' top relievers has signed with the Minnesota Twins, according to a new report.

On Wednesday night, MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand reported that right-handed reliever Kevin Ginkel, who had spent the entirety of his major league career with the Diamondbacks, would be signing with the Twins.

Diamondbacks reliever Kevin Ginkel signs with Twins

Sep 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Kevin Ginkel (37) pitches in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ginkel's deal will be for two years and $19 million. That likely priced him well out of the Diamondbacks' range, given their payroll situation. They just watched right-handed reliever Jonathan Loaisiga depart for the New York Yankees for a similar contract.

Ginkel had been one of Arizona's most reliable leverage arms over the past several seasons.

Since his emergence in the 2023 run to the World Series, he served as one of MLB's top setup men, even closing games on occasion.

Ginkel pitched to a 2.48 ERA in that 2023 run and a 3.21 ERA in 2024. He struggled with injury and underpeformance in 2025, but served a valuable role last season, albeit with a 4.12 ERA that fell a bit below his previous level.

It seemed likely Ginkel would be moving on after this season. He posted a farewell message on his Instagram account not long after the conclusion of the 2026 season. The Diamondbacks were unlikely to offer him the type of deal he received from the Twins.

Arizona's bullpen, which had been a significant weakness, became a team strength in 2026. Despite struggling for the majority of the past several seasons, they turned into one of the least-anxiety producing aspects of the team, alongside the emergence of several young arms.

The relief market, just like those very relievers themselves, is volatile. Ginkel, in his eight-year major league career with Arizona, had plenty of ups and downs. He has a career 3.91 ERA in the majors, but has had plenty of successful and unsuccessful seasons.

With that said, his peripheral metrics have consistently outperformed his raw run-prevention numbers. He has a career 3.59 expected ERA and a 3.47 FIP. That has been a theme for much of his MLB career.

The Diamondbacks bullpen will be relying on younger arms in the coming season. Justin Martinez, Juan Morillo and Brandyn Garcia have begun to build a core of strong leverage arms. It's still possible righty Taylor Clarke returns, as well.

Ginkel's departure will, however, continue to thin out Arizona's bullpen depth.