Diamondbacks Pitchers Most Likely To Be Gone Before Opening Day 2027

The Arizona Diamondbacks are going to have some decisions to make this offseason, to be sure. But some decisions seem more likely than others.

The Diamondbacks have quite a few of their active roster members under contract heading into 2027, and a few expiring deals that could be renewed into a re-signing.

But these three players below feel destined to wear a different uniform in 2027 and beyond. Here's who seems the most likely:

RHP Zac Gallen

Jul 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is nearly a guaranteed departure.

Zac Gallen re-signed in Arizona ahead of 2026 after having a career-worst 2025. A one-year deal worth about the same as a $22.025 million Qualifying Offer — with some of that money deferred — turned out to be a poor decision.

Gallen pitched to a brutal 6.07 ERA this season, with the same issues continuing to plague him. His 13.6% strikeout rate was a career low by nearly 8%. His fastball remained ineffective, his breaking stuff no longer deceived, and an elbow injury caused him to miss significant time.

Not long after he returned from that, he was moved to the bullpen, where he pitched just four innings of low-leverage work. Gallen is not under contract in 2027 and is extremely unlikely to return to Arizona after two poor years.

RHP Kevin Ginkel

Sep 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Kevin Ginkel (37) throws a pitch during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ginkel has been one of the more positive members of the Diamondbacks bullpen for several seasons, but his latest message to Arizona on social media makes a departure seem like an inevitability.

Thank you, Arizona," Ginkel wrote in an Instagram post on September 30. "Every inning, every bullpen night, every moment in this uniform meant the world to me. I’m grateful for the opportunity to play for this organization and this city.

"To my teammates, you’ve been my brothers. The laughs, the grind, the wins and the tough ones, I wouldn’t trade any of it. To the coaches, trainers, front office, clubhouse staff, and everyone behind the scenes, thank you for pushing me and having my back every day. And to the fans, you showed up and made Chase Field loud. Your energy carried us, and I felt it every time I took the mound. Forever grateful."

Ginkel is not under contract for 2027, and it would be a bit surprising to see the Diamondbacks agree to bring the relieve back on anything more than a low-cost one-year deal. Ginkel's statement makes it seem like that is not the direction things are trending.

The right-hander pitched to a 4.12 ERA over 74 appearances, though his expected ERA (3.55) and Fielding Independent Pitching (3.50) were notably better. He did, however, fall into a slump as the year grew old, posting a 9.28 in August.

Ginkel was a key member of the 2023 World Series bullpen and should be remembered for his positive contributions. But he's likely moving on.

RHP Ryan Thompson

Jul 26, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Ryan Thompson (81) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similarly to Ginkel, Thompson has provided many quality innings for Arizona, including that 2023 postseason. He is also a pending free agent.

But it was clear that the sidewinder's effectiveness took a dip in 2026. He pitched to a 4.43 ERA, which was his highest since 2020.

His sinker, which was never a high-velocity pitch, averaged under 90 MPH. His command looked much shakier than prior years.

Thompson was very effective through June, but was knocked around for a 9.00 ERA in July. Not long after that, he landed on the IL with a back/hip injury that claimed the rest of his season.

Arizona could reasonably bring back Thompson on a cheap deal due to his injury and results, but it seems that his best years are behind him, and the re-signing priorities will likely favor arms such as Taylor Clarke or Jonathan Loaisiga rather than Thompson.