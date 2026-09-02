Ketel Marte Out of Diamondbacks' Lineup For Finale vs Phillies

The Arizona Diamondbacks are set for their game three finale against the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, after dropping two lackluster games on Monday and Tuesday night.

Wednesday's game comes with some potential playoff implications. If Arizona were to lose, they would surrender the season series to the Phillies, ensuring any tiebreaker scenario would go Philadelphia's way.

Granted, Arizona is more likely to worry about the San Diego Padres, who are in direct competition with the Diamondbacks for the final Wild Cared berth. But the Phillies do remain an important player in this postseason chase.

The Diamondbacks just got All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte back this week after a drama-filled two weeks' worth of absence. He served as the DH in both Monday's and Tuesday's games, but is not in Wednesday's lineup for the finale against the Phillies.

Ketel Marte out of Diamondbacks' lineup vs Phillies

Aug 31, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Ketel Marte prior to the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's what the Marte-less lineup looks like for Wednesday's game:

LF Lars Nootbaar RF Corbin Carroll DH Gabriel Moreno SS Geraldo Perdomo 3B Nolan Arenado 1B Tim Tawa C James McCann 2B Ildemaro Vargas CF Jordan Lawlar

Marte was hit by a pitch Tuesday night, but did not come out of the game. He did not appear to have suffered a serious injury.

The topic of Marte taking games off is one loaded with combative opinions, and this off day was a planned, scheduled off-day as Marte returns from a knee injury, for which he had to spend time on the 10-day IL.

GM Mike Hazen confirmed that on a recent appearance on Arizona Sports radio.

"He was on the on the shelf with a knee injury, obviously after what happened, and that is still something that we have to make sure that we're taking care of," Hazen said.

"He's been DH'ing for that same exact reason. ... The day game after the two night games getting back after after that absence was a planned day."

Marte's at-bats have looked mostly strong since his return. He's worked counts, walked and singled twice on sturdy, controlled swings in two games. Arizona will need much more of that as the season winds down.

Corbin Carroll, meanwhile, was dealing with low back discomfort during Tuesday's game, but he is back in the lineup as expected.

Crunch time has arrived. While this game is not, in technicality, a must-win game, a sweep by the Phillies would certainly be a detriment to the Diamondbacks' playoff hopes.