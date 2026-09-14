Diamondbacks Claim Former Blue Jays Outfielder off Waivers

The Arizona Diamondbacks are making yet another addition to their outfield core, following their recent decision to designate long-tenured outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. for assignment on Sunday.

Arizona will be filling that void with another former Blue Jays outfielder.

On Monday, the Diamondbacks announced that they have claimed outfielder Jesus Sanchez off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays. Sanchez had been designated for assignment by Toronto back on September 11.

Diamondbacks claim Jesus Sanchez off waivers from Blue Jays

Aug 25, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Jesus Sanchez (12) hits a RBI sacrifice fly against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanchez's numbers are more than respectable. His DFA cannot be closely linked to the way he has performed at the plate for the majority of the 2026 thus far.

The left-handed-hitting outfielder has hit to the tune of a .260/.318/.416 triple slash line and a .734 OPS with eight home runs. For his career — most of which was spent with the Miami Marlins — Sanchez has a .727 OPS with consistently solid power. He's posted double-digit homers in five of his seven major league seasons, and could still reach that threshold this year, as well.

More important to the Diamondbacks, however, he's hit right-handed pitching to a .276/.333/.448 clip and .781 OPS — good for a wRC+ of 117, or 17% above league average this season. For his career, he owns a .775 OPS and 112 wRC+ against righties.

Dealing with right-handed pitching has been a recurrent issue for Arizona. They have already attempted to address that need with the pickups of Max Kepler — who was recently released — and Lars Nootbaar (who has become a regular contributor in the lineup).

Arizona also brought back Pavin Smith for that very same reason. Their anti-righty efforts haven't exactly worked out to this point, as Arizona ranks in the bottom portion of the majors in most statistical categories against right-handed pitching, despite an ability to mash left-handers.

Sanchez, in theory, can help in that area, but he'll still enter an outfield group that is relatively crowded as-is.

Barring another injury concern, Corbin Carroll isn't coming out of the lineup. Jordan Lawlar, Tommy Troy and Ryan Waldschmidt are all expected to get significant at-bats, and Nootbaar will alternate between outfield reps and DH starts.

Arizona's playoff hopes are starting to dwindle after a rough series loss to the Rangers. If Sanchez is able to provide some lightining-in-a-bottle production against righties, the Diamondbacks' offense may have what it takes to finish strong, but time is beginning to tick.