How Pavin Smith, Tim Tawa Move Affects Diamondbacks' Roster

Earlier Monday, the Arizona Diamondbacks made a roster move, activating DH/1B Pavin Smith from the 60-day Injured List.

In a corresponding move, outfield/infield utilityman Tim Tawa was optioned to Triple-A Reno. 1B Carlos Santana was placed on the 60-day IL, as well.

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo, speaking with reporters ahead of Arizona's game one matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, spoke about the tough decision to send Tawa out, and explained how the playing time will change as a result of this roster move.

Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo on optioning Tim Tawa

May 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tim Tawa against the New York Mets at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tawa has been a versatile player for the Diamondbacks, proficient nearly everywhere on the diamond defensively. His bat, however, was an unproductive .169/.265/.254 this season.

Here's what Lovullo had to say about sending Tawa back to Triple-A:

"Always a very tough movem sending somebody like that as just a quality baseball player, a quality human being and just accepting the role that I've asked of him," Lovullo said. "Even though he wants to play more and he wasn't, he wasn't complaining about it, he was doing all that he could day by day to make a difference.

"He's going to get on a little bit of a roll in Triple-A, and I told him, 'Go down there, do your job and we'll see you at some point very, very soon.'"

What Pavin Smith brings to Diamondbacks' lineup

Aug 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Pavin Smith tosses his bat after striking out in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Smith's return may very well be exactly what Arizona needs, for now. Smith is left-handed bat that can combat right-handed pitching and bring some needed production in the middle of the lineup.

Lovullo had this to say about Smith's capabilities:

"It's just a quality at-bat, it's controlling counts, quality of contact and it's general knowledge of how he's getting worked and we're looking to grind down pitchers," Lovullo said.

"We want to grind down starting pitchers, we want to get the right pitch that we're looking for and just really improve that quality of contact. Pavin's been a model student in doing that the majority of his career."

Smith hit .258/.362/.434 in 87 games last season. He has a career .771 OPS and 111 wRC+ against left-hand pitching, but .597 and 67 respective figures against southpaws. He'll need to remain protected against left-handers to stay productive.

Adrian Del Castillo's playing time changes with Pavin Smith return

May 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Adrian Del Castillo against the New York Mets at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Tawa going to Reno, the question turns to catcher Adrian Del Castillo, who was filling Smith's role of a left-handed DH option. Del Castillo was struggling to produce, however, with a .577 OPS despite facing mostly opposite-handed pitching.

Lovullo said Smith will be getting "a lot of the DH reps," but that he had a conversation with Del Castillo about his usage going forward. Del Castillo will still be in the mix, though his already-limited role seems like it will be reduced even further.

"I just said, 'Look, you're going to get some DH at-bats still.'" Lovullo said. "He's going to get some catching innings. He's going to pinch-hit. He's going to get some DH starts. Exactly what those numbers are, I'm not sure. But I want to keep him active."