Diamondbacks Announce Lineup for Game 1 Showdown With Dodgers

The Arizona Diamondbacks begin their daunting four-game matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday night at Chase Field.

After a tough three-game sweep at the hands of the Seattle Mariners on the road, Arizona won't have an easier road ahead, despite returning home for a short homestand. They'll need to find a way to get back to playing their best baseball if they want a shot at taking down the NL West juggernaut Dodgers.

With a 6:40 p.m. first pitch scheduled, here is Arizona's lineup for their game one matchup with their NL West rival Dodgers.

Diamondbacks reveal lineup vs Dodgers

Mar 27, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Pavin Smith (26) celebrates in the dugout after scoring on an RBI double by center fielder Alek Thomas (not pictured) in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks' lineup for Monday night is as follows:

2B Ketel Marte RF Corbin Carroll SS Geraldo Perdomo 3B Nolan Arenado DH Pavin Smith C Gabriel Moreno 1B Ildemaro Vargas CF Jorge Barrosa LF Tommy Troy

Of that group, the most notable name is Pavin Smith, who will slot back into the DH spot for the first time since the opening series of 2026 — which, ironically, also came against the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

Smith has been on the Injured List since that opening series. After initially trying to work his way back to the field, it was determined that he would need to undergo surgery to remove loose bodies on his elbow. That placed him on the 60-day Injured List.

Arizona activated Smith in a three-player roster move earlier Monday afternoon, which also sent utilityman Tim Tawa down to Triple-A Reno, and transferred injured first baseman Carlos Santana to the 60-day IL (adductor strain).

Smith has one base hit and two walks in his eight plate appearances of the year. The hope is that he provides a bit of a boost against right-handed pitching in a more platoon role at DH and occasionally first base.

Outside of Smith's return, the Diamondbacks' lineup is relatively standard, though rookie center fielder Ryan Waldschmidt is getting a rare off day. In Waldschmidt's place will be outfielder Jorge Barrosa.

Waldschmidt is hitting .284/.346/.378 this season with seven RBI and seven walks this season. He's provided a boost to the lower end of Arizona's lineup, but has also struck out 26 times in 82 plate appearances. He's also played excellent center field defense, including an outfield assist to keep Sunday afternoon's game with the Mariners tied in a critical inning.

The Diamondbacks cannot afford to find themselves in too harsh of a slide. A four-game sweep by the Dodgers would put them back at an even .500. Arizona needs to find a way to win one or two of these games, at least.