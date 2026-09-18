How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Yankees Game 1: Cole vs Rodriguez

The Arizona Diamondbacks will play just one more series at home before the end of the 2026 regular season, and it'll be a marquee matchup with the AL-contending New York Yankees in downtown Phoenix this weekend.

An air of festivity — and, perhaps, desperation — will fill Chase Field, as Arizona sits four games back of the San Diego Padres and their playoff spot heading into Friday night's matchup.

The Yankees have already clinched a playoff appearance at 88-64 on the year, but would need close to a miracle to catch the Tampa Bay Rays for the AL East. They'll be throwing out three tough starting pitchers this coming series.

The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, can't afford to keep dropping games with just nine left to play, following a brutal 2-1 series loss to the Miami Marlins.

Here's how you can catch the game one action between these two teams on Friday night.

How to watch Diamondbacks and Yankees game one

Sep 14, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) runs off the field after the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the national relevance of the Yankees, and the playoff race the Diamondbacks find themselves in, Friday night's game — which is scheduled for a late 9:40 p.m. Eastern Time and 6:40 p.m. local Arizona time first pitch — will not be a nationally exclusive broadcast.

Arizona has had its fair share of those national telecasts, as have the Yankees. But this game will be available by traditional viewing options.

For fans of the Diamondbacks, the game will be broadcast as usual via D-backs.TV, or the MLB.TV out-of-market package for those not living in the Phoenix or New York markets.

For Yankees fans, the game will be carried by the Yankees Entertainment and Sports Network (YES), as normal.

For those seeking radio-listening options, the game will be broadcast to Diamondbacks fans via Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (English), as well as La Campesina 101.9 FM & 860 AM (Spanish). Yankees fans can tune in to WFAN 660/101.9 FM and WADO 1280.

Gerrit Cole vs Eduardo Rodriguez

Sep 6, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) warms up. before the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eduardo Rodriguez is exactly the starting pitcher the Diamondbacks would like to see on the mound for an important game. He's delivered to the tune of a 2.62 ERA and 15 wins all season long.

The Texas Rangers got to Rodriguez in his most recent start, however, picking up six runs on eight hits in 5.1 innings, though only three of those runs were earned due to some poor Arizona defense.

Gerrit Cole is having an uncharacteristically poor stretch. He's allowed a combined seven home runs in his last two starts and has an ERA north of 6.00 in September. He's still managed to post a strong 3.67 ERA in his return from Tommy John surgery this year, however.