Torey Lovullo Explains Controversial Game-Ending Steal Attempt vs Marlins

In the ninth inning of a game they could ill-afford to lose, the Arizona Diamondbacks found themselves trailing, 4-3, to the Miami Marlins.

Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara — the starting pitcher — was on for his first career save attempt after throwing 101 pitches on Monday.

With two outs, Lars Nootbaar worked a walk. He was replaced on first base by the speedy Jordan Lawlar.

And the man who has often made such a deficit disappear in dramatic fashion — second baseman Ketel Marte and his two 2026 walk-off homers — stepped in as the winning run.

Marte only got to see two pitches. He did not get a chance to put either in play. After Marte fouled off a first pitch changeup, Lawlar took off for second. Marlins catcher Joe Mack's throw was perfect.

The tag by shortstop Otto Lopez was even better. Lawlar was out; the ballgame was over; and the Diamondbacks lost critical playoff ground, taking the bat out of Marte's hands in the process.

Sandy Alcántara made his first relief appearance in almost nine years and earned his first career save. 😮



(Via: @MLB)pic.twitter.com/xu72SWVKLW — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 17, 2026

Following the game, manager Torey Lovullo spoke about the decision to send Lawlar to second base in that moment.

Torey Lovullo on game-ending play vs Marlins

Sep 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Jordan Lawlar (10) on field during batting practice prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's what Lovullo had to say about the play in his postgame media session:

"We have a very sophisticated system. We felt very strongly that we could time that and run and create an opportunity to score a runner from second base, put him in a scoring position. But we gotta be certain when we're doing something like that, we gotta hit that jump. And if we don't, we gotta shut it down from a baserunning standpoint.

"We did our math, we did our work, and we felt like we were gonna be able to steal that very, very easily. And it didn't happen."

Lovullo said the Diamondbacks were aware of Mack's abilities behind home plate. The 23-year-old backstop has well-above-average pop time (1.90 seconds) and has +7 Caught Stealing above average.

"[it was] probably a jump, a read, and a tell," Lovullo said. "And we just didn't hit it right. ... It was a fastball up out over, it was a really good pitch to throw on. Maybe we gotta pick a better pitch, that might be another situation.

"It was a great tag... And that's what happens in this game. It's the big leagues, you gotta be real tight, and we gotta keep it real clean if you're gonna execute, and if you don't, you're gonna get beat."

The Diamondbacks now sit 3.5 games back of the third and final Wild Card spot, occupied by the San Diego Padres, who won Wednesday night. Arizona no longer controls its own destiny.

The D-backs' playoff hopes are beginning to slip away, and they will if the Diamondbacks aren't able to stack some wins in the coming days.