3 Reasons Why a Ketel Marte Trade Doesn't Actually Make Sense for D-backs

For another Arizona Diamondbacks offseason, rumors of a Ketel Marte trade will be at the forefront.

It makes sense as to why. During 2026, Marte not only had an extreme down year (by his standards), but also no-showed without permission to another game, which caused widespread drama and concern for the second time in two seasons.

Arizona is going to listen on him; that much has already been reported. It's nothing new, since they listened last year, but a potential trade would make even less sense for the Diamondbacks this time around.

Here are three big reasons why:

1: Marte's 10-and-5 rights

Sep 20, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) reacts during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deciding against trading Marte last season meant accepting the fact that the second baseman would gain full 10-and-5 rights early in the 2026 season. He did so.

10-and-5 rights mean Marte, who has accrued 10 years of service time and spent at least five of them in Arizona, can veto any trade to any destination for any reason.

While some might think Marte would welcome a change of scenery, the very fact that he would have to approve of any deal could limit the Diamondbacks' options for opposing clubs.

And considering the Diamondbacks brought back Torey Lovullo, with whom Marte has a close relationship, it does not seem likely Marte would willingly approve a deal unless it is to a destination he specifically desires.

2: Marte's market is much worse than it was

Sep 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Ketel Marte (4) runs to the dugout after a pop fly out in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, if the Diamondbacks were going to trade Marte, doing so last season would have been the smarter play. Because as it stands now, his value has never been lower and interest from other teams is likely suffering as a result.

Last offseason, Arizona did not get the offer they were hoping for in order to willingly move Marte. Now, those offers are almost certainly much lower.

Marte hit .249/.316/.432 for a .748 OPS with 22 homers in 2026, the worst numbers of his career since 2022, albeit still productive on the whole. But with so much negative attention, other clubs likely won't be willing to up their offers from a year ago when Marte was still playing at an MVP level.

At this point, any deal that might go down would likely not be the franchise-altering package Hazen and the Diamondbacks' front office would have hoped to get last year. Even with the drama, it might be better to hope for a rebound season than sell low simply for the sake of parting with the All-Star.

3: Marte's money

Sep 27, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) reacts after lining out during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Relative to other superstar contracts, Marte's deal is closer to the team-friendly side than the bad-investment side. At the same time, he's going to be owed a little under $90 million over the next five seasons, assuming he picks up his $11.5 million player option in 2031.

The point is, Marte is going to be a heavy deal to pick up, and will be under contract through at least his age-36 season.

This probably means teams are going to expect Arizona to take on some of that money, and if the D-backs want a strong return, probably a large portion of it.

The more money goes on the acquiring team's books, the worse the return package will be. The more money Arizona picks up, the less salary relief they get and the more it would make sense to pay Marte to play for the Diamondbacks, rather than another team.

Is it possible a trade happens? Of course. Are the Diamondbacks probably more inclined to deal him than they were a year ago? I wouldn't be shocked. But right now, it simply doesn't look like a way for Arizona to improve their roster.

Right now, it doesn't make sense.