D-backs Manager Lovullo Sends Personal Message To White Sox's Murakami

Chicago White Sox third baseman Munetaka Murakami is making waves in his first MLB season. He's caught the eye of Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, as the D-backs prepare to take on the White Sox for three games at Chase Field this week.

The 26-year-old Murakami spent eight impressive seasons playing for NPB's Yakult Swallows before making the jump to the majors this offseason. So far, he's had quite the successful early stretch, hitting just .208, but with a .918 OPS and eight homers.

Lovullo, who spent a year with the Swallows at the tail end of his playing career, had this to say about the Japanese star's early MLB success:

"Me personally, from me to him, I've been watching him closely," Lovullo said. "I've been a fan of his, because I've played in Yakult, and I just want to say congratulations to him for coming here and being very successful thus far.

"I have great memories of playing for the Yakult Swallows, and I thought that there would be a natural migration for him to come here because of my connection to the Swallows," Lovullo said — in obvious jest.

"He ended up going elsewhere, and it's working out really well for him."

D-backs' Torey Lovullo on Munetaka Murakami

Apr 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo against the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lovullo, like most of the MLB world this offseason, knew there was plenty of talent present with the 26-year-old slugger.

"He was on a lot of people's radar screen. ... We knew there was a special player there," the manager said. "Today will be a fun little journey for me to watch his game from the other side of the field."

Murakami has a high-powered swing, but also plenty of swing-and-miss. That style of play has drawn some early comparisons to Phillies star DH Kyle Schwarber.

With his .208 average and respective .542 slugging percentage, Murakami has an ISO (Isolated Power, calculated by subtracting a player's batting average from their slug) of .333 — a truly massive number. Schwarber's ISO is .313 thus far in 2026, with a career average of .270.

"I can see [the comparison]," Lovullo said. "[Murakami]'s got a very good approach. He's got an all-field approach. Schwarber's pretty good, so if he can get there, he's going to be a pretty special player."

The Diamondbacks will face Murakami for the first time, although right-hander Merrill Kelly — who is Tuesday night's starter — is certainly familiar with the former Yakult slugger. Murakami hit a towering home run off Kelly in the 2023 World Baseball Classic at 23 years old.

The Diamondbacks will certainly have to be careful when pitching to the rising Japanese star. His talent is not lost on Lovullo.