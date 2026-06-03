Diamondbacks Fans Can Now Vote for Arizona's All-Stars

Believe it or not, the 2026 All-Star Game voting process has already begun, as of Wednesday. Fans who want to see their favorite members of the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field in the midsummer classic this season can begin voting for their stars.

There are certainly some deserving players on this Diamondbacks club, which is currently 32-28 and occupying the third Wild Card sport in the National League.

Here's how and where you can vote for your hometown heroes:

How to vote for Diamondbacks players to make All-Star Game

Arizona Diamondbacks batter Ketel Marte (4) rounds the bases after his 2-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field in Phoenix on June 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fans can utilize the following link to vote for members of their team on dbacks.com. Fans are permitted to fill out and submit as many as five ballots per day, selecting as many or as few players as they choose.

This period of the fan vote constitutes Phase 1 of All-Star voting, which will run from Wednesday, June 3 through Thursday, June 25 at 9:00 a.m. Arizona time (12:00 p.m. Eastern time).

Following Phase 1, the two overall top vote-getters will receive automatic berths into the All-Star lineups. If those two are not Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge once again, that would be an upset.

When and where is the 2026 All-Star Game?

Fans at Citizens Bank Park before the gates open on their NLCS game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Oct. 16, 2023. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2026 All-Star Game will take place at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Phillies in Philadelphia. All-Star week begins on June 10, with a full slate of activities, before the game is played on Tuesday, July 14 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time (5:00 p.m. Arizona time).

The full schedule of events are as follows:

Friday, July 10: HBCU Swingman Classic

Saturday, July 11: 2026 MLB Draft

Sunday, July 12: All-Star Sunday, MLB Futures Game, MLBx All-Star 3-on-3

Monday, July 13: T-Mobile Home Run Derby (8:00 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, July 14: All-Star Red Carpet, All-Star Game

Which Diamondbacks are deserving All-Stars?

Jun 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

So, who should Diamondbacks fans vote for? Obviously, you may fill out the ballot however you choose. That can include a full roster of Diamondbacks, regardless of their stats or notoriety this season.

Still, here are some of the top performing D-backs who might have a leg up on an All-Star berth:

OF Corbin Carroll

Corbin Carroll is having another All-Star worthy season. He's hitting .289/.380/.545 with a .925 OPS and eight home runs, while playing good right field defense. He has the eighth-most bWAR (2.7) among position players, fifth-most in the National League, and third-most among all pure outfielders.

2B Ketel Marte

If Marte wins the NL second base fan vote, it will be his third straight season starting the All-Star game. Despite such a slow start to the year, that feels possible again. Marte is hitting .259/.315/.456 with 10 homers and is playing the best defense of his career.

3B Nolan Arenado

Nolan Arenado is quietly putting together one of his better seasons of the 2020s, slashing .269/.351/.467 with eight homers and flashing his elite third base glove at nearly as good a pace as ever. His name still carries a lot of weight in third base conversations; he'll get some votes, no matter what.

1B Ildemaro Vargas

Vargas' bat has cooled down quite a bit since his historic start to 2026. He's still hitting a sturdy .290/.318/.454, but feels more likely to be considered as a reserve selection than a leading vote-getter.

Honorable Mention: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

Pitchers are not selected by the fan vote. They are selected by player ballots and the All-Star Game managers. The National League's manager will be Dave Roberts of the Dodgers, again.

The National League has quite a few talented pitchers, but Eduardo Rodriguez currently holds the fifth-best starting pitcher ERA (2.24) among NL hurlers. It's going to be difficult to dethrone Christopher Sanchez or Jacob Misiorowski, but Rodriguez could find his way into the pitching pool, especially after his WBC heroics for Team Venezuela.