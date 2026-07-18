Diamondbacks Give Update on Surprise Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Injury

Earlier on Saturday, less than a full hour prior to the Arizona Diamondbacks' first pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals, a relatively surprising roster move was announced.

Outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was placed on the 10-day injured list, and Adrian Del Castillo came up from Reno. The injury is being described as a right adductor strain.

Following Saturday's 5-3 win over the Cardinals, manager Torey Lovullo provided some context and an update on Gurriel's status.

Torey Lovullo gives update on Lourdes Gurriel Jr. injury

Jun 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12) reacts after being hit by a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lovullo said Gurriel began to battle this issue during Arizona's three-game sweep of the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Gurriel took a swing, then felt the discomfort arise "just above his knee on the inside part of his thigh."

"We just thought to give him a little bit of a blow, heal that thing up," Lovullo said. "He's asking a lot of his body. Coming back from major [ACL] surgery as fast as he did. To be honest, we kind of predicted it was gonna be a little bit of a grind for him up to this point. We want to get him healthy. And once he's fully healthy, we know he can perform."

Lovullo did say that it could be a minimum stint for Gurriel, who has been on the injured list twice already this season — once while recovering from the torn ACL he suffered at the end of 2025, and once with a left hamstring strain. Health has not been easy to come by for the veteran left fielder this season.

Still, the manager remained hopeful about a quick return.

"We're trying to make this the fastest turnaround as possible," Lovullo said. "So we think it's gonna be ten days. Hopefully ten days. I'll keep you guys updated as he's going through the process."

The Diamondbacks need some offensive production from Gurriel once he does return to full health, however. He's hit to a meager .207/.254/.287 slash line with just two home runs. It adds up to a .541 OPS, which would be his worst career season by over 150 points.

Meanwhile, the D-backs' outfield continues to dwindle. Jordan Lawlar is on the IL with a hamstring strain and Tommy Troy is down with an AC joint sprain. Since the catcher Del Castillo was the roster replacement, Arizona will have to make do with Corbin Carroll, Max Kepler, Ryan Waldschmidt and Jorge Barrosa, as well as utilityman Tim Tawa.