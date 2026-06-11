Here's When Jordan Lawlar Will Make Long-Awaited Diamondbacks Return

The Arizona Diamondbacks are about to get one of their rehabbing players back from a lengthy stint on the 60-day Injured List.

Outfielder Jordan Lawlar, whose season was put on hold early in 2026 due to a fractured wrist, will make his long-awaited return to the Diamondbacks' roster on Friday, according to a new report from Arizona Sports 98.7 insider John Gambadoro.

Jordan Lawlar will be back tomorrow for the Cincinnati series. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) June 11, 2026

Lawlar will rejoin a scuffling Diamondbacks team ahead of their three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar to make return Friday vs Reds

Apr 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Lawlar against the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lawlar, 23, only managed to get 20 plate appearances in a pivotal 2026 season before going down with the injury.

Things were going quite well for Arizona's former No. 1 organizational prospect in that small sample size, however. He was hitting .333, had collected his first major league home run, and posted a .956 OPS in six games.

After transitioning from a natural infielder to a center fielder, Lawlar displayed solid, athletic ability in the caverns of Chase Field's outfield grass. It looked like the D-backs were finally getting the production they had hoped for from one of their most hype-inducing young players.

And then, Lawlar was struck on the wrist by a pitch in a blowout loss to the Atlanta Braves on April 2, which derailed his season in brutal fashion.

Lawlar has been rehabbing successfully over the past two weeks. He played in three Arizona Complex League games, then made five appearance for the Triple-A Reno Aces. Lawlar hit 2-for-8 in the Complex League, and 4-for-20 with the Aces. The results are not quite what matter most, of course.

In total, the 23-year-old got 35 plate appearances' worth of rehab. That may be enough, but with such a lengthy absence, it would not be a shock if it took some time for the outfielder to get his timing and full-confidence swing back to top shape.

The Diamondbacks' offense has been struggling, especially considering their 2-for-30 stretch with runners in scoring position while being swept by the Marlins. There is likely hope that Lawlar's return could help spark some offense, but that may not happen right away.

The bigger question, despite this new report, is who will be sent down or removed from the roster in Lawlar's favor.

Who will Diamondbacks send out for Jordan Lawlar?

Jun 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Tommy Troy (9) runs toward first base after hitting a single against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

This isn't the first time, nor will it be the last time the Diamondbacks have to face a roster crunch. Lawlar's reinstatement will require not only a 26-man roster spot, but also a place on the 40-man roster, which is full.

Arizona may option one of Tommy Troy or LuJames Groover back to Triple-A to get more at-bats, or they may choose to DFA the likes of Aramis Garcia or Jorge Barrosa. Catcher James McCann, on the IL with a quad strain, might be moved to the 60-day list to open a 40-man spot.

It seems likely that someone in the D-backs' outfield will have to vacate their spot sooner than later, with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (hamstring) also returning in the near future. Ryan Waldschmidt, Arizona's current No. 1 prospect, feels safe for now, but he'll likely slot over to left field once Lawlar returns.