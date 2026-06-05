Ildemaro Vargas Received Gift From Max Muncy After Scary Collision

A battered — but not broken — Ildemaro Vargas stood at his locker Thursday night, following the Arizona Diamondbacks' 3-2 walk-off win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. His unending smile remained intact.

Vargas had been pulled from the game in the fifth inning, following a collision with Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy. A ground ball was hit down the right field line, and pitcher Ryne Nelson, assuming it was a foul ball, did not cover first.

That led to both Vargas and Muncy running full speed at the bag. They crashed into each other, and both spent time down on the ground being tended to by trainers. Thankfully, they both walked off the field on their own power.

Passionate Diamondbacks fans might argue Muncy, who appeared to lunge a bit toward Vargas, might have made a dirty play. Dodgers fans would say the opposite. From the postgame comments by both players and manager alike, it would seem it was simply a tough baseball play. Such is the game.

The good news for the Diamondbacks is Vargas is relatively unscathed. His imaging came back negative for any fractures, and he's day-to-day with bruises to his left thigh, ribcage and neck.

"The whole body hurts, it feels like I kind of ran into a truck," Vargas said, speaking through translator Alex Arpiza. "But thankfully all the exams and the tests were negative. ... A little worried for Muncy as well, hoping he's okay, but I'm ready if Torey [Lovullo] needs me tomorrow."

Vargas also disclosed that Muncy had sent him a gift as a gesture of good will. He would not say, specifically, what the gift was, calling it "something I can't mention."

"He sent me a gift, I also expressed my thank you to him," Vargas said. "It's a hard play, it's things that you don't want to see happen."

Diamondbacks avoid Disaster with Vargas-Muncy collision

Jun 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Ildemaro Vargas (6) collides with Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) at first base during the fifth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

Ultimately, the play might not have occurred at all, had Nelson done his job covering first base. Manager Torey Lovullo knew that, and Nelson did, as well.

"That bothers me," Lovullo said of Nelson's misplay. "We're going to tighten that down. We talked about that as it happened."

Nelson, somewhat emotional, took full accountability.

"Failed to do my job in a big spot, which ended up with Vargy getting taken out of the game, so I'm pretty disappointed in myself for that," Nelson said.

"Watching a teammate and a friend get taken out of the game like that is very disappointing, knowing that I could have done something to make that not happen."

Vargas, of course, was simply trying hard to make a play for his pitcher.

"I love Nelson, I'm just trying to play hard. I play hard, I'm just trying to do everything I can for him," Vargas said.

On the opposing side, Muncy appears to be alright, as well.

"It felt like neither of us knew which direction we needed to go," Muncy said (via SportsNet LA). "Obviously, I really hope Vargas is okay, I sent something over to him. Hoping he's doing alright."

Max Muncy discusses his collision with Ildemaro Vargas in the 5th inning that caused him to exit the game. pic.twitter.com/U59HKyvFZG — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 5, 2026

Both players appear to have escaped what could have been a much more serious situation, and do not hold any ill will toward one another. A positive ending to a scary moment.