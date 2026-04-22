Merrill Kelly Concerns Grow in Disastrous D-backs Loss to White Sox

For the second time in the first 23 games of the 2026 season, Arizona Diamondbacks catcher James McCann stood on the mound in a blowout.

The D-backs would fall to the Chicago White Sox 11-5 on Tuesday night, following a brutal blowup performance by right-hander Merrill Kelly.

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly blown up by White Sox

Apr 14, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) delivers during the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

A tailor-made double play ball rolled towards third baseman Nolan Arenado in the first inning, only to become lodged in the webbing of Arenado's glove.

Though not an error in the scoreboard or a true misplay by the Platinum Glover, that anomaly would go on to open the floodgates for another poor outing by a D-backs starting pitcher.

Kelly, making his second start of the season, was charged with eight earned runs. Four runs followed the missed double play in the first, and three straight solo homers came one frame later.

It was one of the uglier starts in recent history for Kelly, who departed the field with an inflated 9.31 ERA. The veteran has not looked particularly sharp in his first two starts of the season coming off the injured list. He landed only 56 of his 101 pitches for strikes.

Kelly was only able to survive 4.1 innings, allowing an eye-popping 10 base hits. He gave up home runs in three consecutive at-bats to rising Japanese star Munetaka Murakami, Miguel Vargas and Colson Montgomery in the second, setting Arizona up with an early 7-0 deficit.

Once Kelly exited, the D-backs got zeroes from Taylor Clarke (who did allow an inherited runner to score), Jonathan Loaisiga and Kevin Ginkel. An awkward situation in the ninth inning led to two more runs scoring off righty Ryan Thompson, as interference was curiously not called on a ball down the left field line.

HOW DOES THE UMP MISS THIS?#Dbacks just gave up an inside-the-park home run... The ball hit the bat dude down the line (should've been interference) and the third base Ump didn't see it... and you can't review it.



The Ump actually signals no interference LOL.. HUH?! pic.twitter.com/cPeuZcVVss — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) April 22, 2026

With the deficit increased to eight runs, McCann was called upon to finish the inning.

D-backs offense sputters vs White Sox

Arizona had multiple chances to cut into the lead, but went a rough 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position collectively. After going down 4-0 initially, they began to build an inning, but Ketel Marte was thrown out at home plate on a ground out, leading to a double play and two stranded baserunners.

That would set the tone for a game of missed opportunities. Numerous hard-hit balls went for outs, with only six strikeouts on the night for D-backs hitters.

Alek Thomas did crush his first home run of the season, and Ildemaro Vargas extended his franchise-record season-opening hit streak with a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to close the deficit to six runs.