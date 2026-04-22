Merrill Kelly Concerns Grow in Disastrous D-backs Loss to White Sox
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For the second time in the first 23 games of the 2026 season, Arizona Diamondbacks catcher James McCann stood on the mound in a blowout.
The D-backs would fall to the Chicago White Sox 11-5 on Tuesday night, following a brutal blowup performance by right-hander Merrill Kelly.
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly blown up by White Sox
A tailor-made double play ball rolled towards third baseman Nolan Arenado in the first inning, only to become lodged in the webbing of Arenado's glove.
Though not an error in the scoreboard or a true misplay by the Platinum Glover, that anomaly would go on to open the floodgates for another poor outing by a D-backs starting pitcher.
Kelly, making his second start of the season, was charged with eight earned runs. Four runs followed the missed double play in the first, and three straight solo homers came one frame later.
It was one of the uglier starts in recent history for Kelly, who departed the field with an inflated 9.31 ERA. The veteran has not looked particularly sharp in his first two starts of the season coming off the injured list. He landed only 56 of his 101 pitches for strikes.
Kelly was only able to survive 4.1 innings, allowing an eye-popping 10 base hits. He gave up home runs in three consecutive at-bats to rising Japanese star Munetaka Murakami, Miguel Vargas and Colson Montgomery in the second, setting Arizona up with an early 7-0 deficit.
Once Kelly exited, the D-backs got zeroes from Taylor Clarke (who did allow an inherited runner to score), Jonathan Loaisiga and Kevin Ginkel. An awkward situation in the ninth inning led to two more runs scoring off righty Ryan Thompson, as interference was curiously not called on a ball down the left field line.
With the deficit increased to eight runs, McCann was called upon to finish the inning.
D-backs offense sputters vs White Sox
Arizona had multiple chances to cut into the lead, but went a rough 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position collectively. After going down 4-0 initially, they began to build an inning, but Ketel Marte was thrown out at home plate on a ground out, leading to a double play and two stranded baserunners.
That would set the tone for a game of missed opportunities. Numerous hard-hit balls went for outs, with only six strikeouts on the night for D-backs hitters.
Alek Thomas did crush his first home run of the season, and Ildemaro Vargas extended his franchise-record season-opening hit streak with a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to close the deficit to six runs.
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An Arizona native, Alex D'Agostino is the Publisher and credentialed reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI. He previously served as Deputy Editor for Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals On SI and covered both teams for FanSided. Alex also writes for PHNX Sports. Follow Alex on X/Twitter @AlexDagAZ.Follow alexdagaz