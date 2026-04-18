Michael Soroka is Already Proving the Diamondbacks Right

The Arizona Diamondbacks began their homestand opener with a 6-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. As right-hander Michael Soroka earned his fourth win of the season, it was clear the D-backs made the right decision with regards to their starting rotation.

Michael Soroka rewards D-backs' confidence

Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka (34) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

In his first start after the D-backs elected to keep him in the rotation over right-hander Brandon Pfaadt, Soroka made his deepest, most efficient performance as a Diamondback.

Asked if Soroka was even better than he thought, Lovullo said "I'm not surprised by it. He's got really good stuff. I don't want to say that I'm surprised by anything because I feel like he's emerged and he's paid his dues to be in this position"

Soroka pitched seven strong innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits, he struck out five and did not walk a batter.

The righty had been filling up the strikeout column — and subsequently needing to labor somewhat heavily to complete even five innings — in his previous three starts. On Friday night, he began his outing in a much different manner, pitching to contact and working quickly the first time through the order.

He allowed one run on a sacrifice bunt in the fourth inning. His second earned run was a pure mistake pitch, as a hanging changeup was taken deep into the bullpen by Myles Straw.

But other than those blemishes, Soroka was quite sharp. He only picked up seven whiffs, but landed his trademark slurve for 10 called strikes.

He punctuated his outing with a strikeout of Ernie Clement, exiting with his first official quality start of the year and in line for his fourth straight win. It was also the first time he had gone a full seven frames since August of 2019 — his All-Star season in Atlanta.

"There were some touch and go moments late" said Lovullo. "But I felt like if anyone was going to give up that last run with a man at third base, he deserved that opportunity to go out there and get that big out, which he did"

Righty Jonathan Loaisiga gave up a run in an inning of work on a trio of hits, but benefited from a terrific defensive play by Geraldo Perdomo and Ildemaro Vargas to turn a double play, allowing him to limit the damage.

Some insurance runs in the home half of the eighth gave closer Paul Sewald a three-run lead, which he protected with his seventh straight save on just 10 pitches.

D-backs offense has solid performance

Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

It was yet another balanced offensive attack. All but one member of Arizona's lineup had a base hit. The D-backs scored two runs apiece in both the fifth and seventh innings.

Ketel Marte and Nolan Arenado — two of the D-backs' struggling hitters — had two hits apiece. Marte hit two balls north of 100 MPH for outs, but ended with a pair of singles and two runs scored.

Arenado crushed his third homer of the season, Ildemaro Vargas extended his season-opening hit streak to 13 games, and Jose Fernandez had an RBI single.