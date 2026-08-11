How The Diamondbacks Plan to Use New Pitcher Zack Littell

The Arizona Diamondbacks made a bit of an unexpected signing official on Monday, inking right-hander Zack Littell to a one-year contract.

Littell is traditionally a starting pitcher, but struggled in that capacity with the Washington Nationals this year, which led to his eventual release. In relief, Littell has been much better while still providing the innings load of a starter.

Ahead of Monday's game, manager Torey Lovullo touched on Littell's usage, and the plan for the veteran righty with the Diamondbacks.

How Diamondbacks plan to use Zack Littell

Aug 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher Zack Littell (18) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lovullo said Littell would be used primarily as a bullpen arm for the time being.

The D-backs have some arms capable of throwing multiple innings, but Littell's ability to go well beyond a traditional two- or three-inning long reliever will allow him to serve a unique role and preserve the rest of Arizona's bullpen if needed.

Littell has a 6.18 ERA as a starter this year, but a 3.18 in relief. He's delivered four-plus innings as a reliever in all but one of his nine appearances in that role, and has even served as a "bulk starter" behind a short-outing opener.

"We feel like right now he is stretched out. And we know that he can give us 100 pitches if he pops out of the bullpen," Lovullo said.

"I know he wants to start. But for right now, we're covered there. But he's going to be as versatile as he possibly can. So you're going to see him give a little bit of length, covering some guys that need days off. And then if something else is needed, we'll be sure to let him know."

Littell said he's comfortable in whatever role the Diamondbacks require of him. He may also be a depth option for the rotation, if needed.

"I think they're very much in the boat of I've kind of done a little bit of everything, and they may ask a little bit of everything," Littell said. "Which I'm completely fine doing. I just want to stay here and help in any way I can.

"I feel like, despite what's transpired throughout the year, I still have a lot to offer. ... every pitcher in the big leagues wants to be a starter, right? But... to get the opportunity to come over here and play for a really good team that, frankly, has just been playing really, really good baseball here lately, it's exciting."

Littell had other options, but ended up choosing the Diamondbacks.

"I think the group, the guys in the front office, the staff they put in place here was a good fit for me and a good opportunity to come over here," he said.

"I've always been in the boat of development. It never really stops, and I want to continue to get better. And these guys really felt like they had some stuff for me to help me that would help them in turn."

That seems to align well with how Arizona views Littell.

"What I told him this afternoon is that there's still room for growth in your career," Lovullo said. "He's 30 years old. He's had a lot of really good moments. If he ends up being a bullpen guy for us, things might spike. Things might get better. It might be a new thing that he's able to do."