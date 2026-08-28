Nolan Arenado Scratched From Diamondbacks' Lineup vs Giants

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado was initially in Thursday night's starting lineup against the San Francisco Giants, but he's since been removed, less than an hour prior to first pitch.

Arenado will be replaced by rookie infielder Jose Fernandez. No other positional maneuvering was necessary for the Diamondbacks.

Arenado had been dealing with an injury to his torso/intercostal region, due to which the veteran was pulled from Arizona's finale against the Atlanta Braves and subsequently ended up sitting out the next few games.

This issue is not related. According to Nick Piecoro of AZCentral, the Diamondbacks have announced Arenado's latest scratch is due to right thumb inflammation. Diamondbacks On SI will continue to provide the latest on this story.

Diamondbacks' Nolan Arenado scratched Thursday

Aug 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) throws to first base in the second inning against the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's what the Diamondbacks' lineup looks like now, sans Arenado, for the first of their four-game series at Oracle Park:

DH Lars Nootbaar RF Corbin Carroll C Gabriel Moreno SS Geraldo Perdomo LF Max Kepler 1B Tim Tawa 3B Jose Fernandez 2B Ildemaro Vargas CF Ryan Waldschmidt

When Arenado did initially return from that injury, he was limited to DH for a short period. The key was his ability to uncork a throw from third base at full effort.

When he did return to third base, it did not appear that he was hindered in any way, which was a positive sign, despite concern that an IL stint might have been necessary. It was not necessary at the time. It is not known yet if this new issue will require a stay on the IL.

Arenado is having a resurgent season. Though his numbers are not that of the superstar he once was, he's hitting to a .238/.315/.434 slash and a .749 OPS. He's tied with Ketel Marte for the team lead in home runs with 21 — the first time he's reached the 20-homer mark since the 2023 season.

Fernandez has done an admirable job since returning from the minor leagues, however. He's hit .350/.458/.450 since his last recall and has played sturdy defense at third base, despite some hiccups here and there.

Perhaps more impressive than his hitting numbers, Fernandez has only struck out four times in his last 20 at-bats while working four walks. That has been an area he needed to improve, and it would appear he is doing so. Fernandez is still just 22 years old.

Still, losing Arenado for significant time would be a blow to the Diamondbacks' playoff hopes.