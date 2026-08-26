Gabriel Moreno Out of Diamondbacks Lineup For Cubs Finale

The Arizona Diamondbacks are staring down a crucial game three rubber match contest with the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field on Wednesday afternoon.

After a walk-off home run by rookie outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt, Arizona turned a series loss into the chance for a series win Wednesday. They'll do so without their young star catcher in the starting lineup, however.

Gabriel Moreno, who has been one of the Diamondbacks' top contributors this season — whether starting behind home plate or as the DH — will sit out, at least initially.

Let's take a look at Arizona's lineup for this important game three contest.

Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno out of lineup Wednesday

Aug 15, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno (14) runs to third base against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Colin Hubbard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's what the D-backs' lineup looks like, without Moreno:

2B Ildemaro Vargas RF Corbin Carroll SS Geraldo Perdomo DH Nolan Arenado 1B Tim Tawa 3B Jose Fernandez C James McCann CF Jordan Lawlar LF Ryan Waldschmidt

Manager Torey Lovullo confirmed to reporters that Moreno is not injured. He is simply looking to get the 26-year-old a rest day. Lovullo did say he would not hesitate to put Moreno in mid-game, should the necessity arise.

"I've been hunting for a day for him," Lovullo said. "A scheduled [team] off day is great, you can budget your time and know that you're not gonna have to come to the ballpark tomorrow. But coming to the ballpark and just being around the guys, knowing you're gonna get a blow is a little different version of rest.

"I told him he's gonna find himself in this game, if there's a meaningful at-bat, I'm not gonna hesitate to come and grab him and put him up there, so don't totally shut it off."

With four games in three days against the San Francisco Giants coming up following the conclusion of this series, it might be best to get Moreno the day off Wednesday, ahead of a heavy-usage late week push. Moreno has played in 104 games this season.

"I've asked a lot of him this year. He's barely had any days off. Every time he's off, he's DHing, and it's been working really, really well for him. But we got a busy weekend, and I'm gonna ask a lot of him this weekend, four games in three days. And I just thought this was the right thing to do," Lovullo said.

The Diamondbacks are in the heat of a playoff push, sitting just one game back of the final Wild Card spot. It will only get tighter.