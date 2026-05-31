Nolan Arenado Scratched From Diamondbacks' Lineup vs Mariners

The Arizona Diamondbacks have scratched third baseman Nolan Arenado from their starting lineup for Saturday night's game two matchup with the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

Arenado had been removed from Friday night's game after he took a pitch off the elbow from Mariners closer Andres Muñoz, but manager Torey Lovullo downplayed that injury, saying the pitch had struck a nerve area, but did not appear to cause any serious injury.

Diamondbacks' Nolan Arenado scratched from lineup vs Mariners

May 15, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates scoring a run in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks' manager insisted that he would put Arenado in the starting lineup for Saturday night's game, which he did, initially. But Arenado has since been removed from the starting lineup. According to Nick Piecoro of AZCentral, it was for "precautionary reasons" only.

However, it is not clear exactly what injury is causing the precation. Arenado has been dealing with a multitude of minor ailments, including a groin injury that had him removed from a game against the San Francisco Giants earlier in the week. He entered as a pinch-hitter in Friday's game, and reportedly fouled a pitch off his leg in an earlier at-bat prior to his hit-by-pitch.

Here's what the Diamondbacks' lineup will look like following Arenado's removal:

2B Ketel Marte RF Corbin Carroll SS Geraldo Perdomo C Gabriel Moreno DH Adrian Del Castillo CF Ryan Waldschmidt 1B Ildemaro Vargas 3B Jose Fernandez LF Tommy Troy

Jose Fernandez, the rookie, will take over again at third base for Arenado. Fernandez had an excellent game in Arenado's stead on Friday night, going 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI.

The rest of the lineup is a relatively standard D-backs showing for the current state of the 26-man roster.

Though Arenado's recent injury troubles have been a bit of a struggle, the veteran third baseman is in the midst of a sturdy offensive season. He's been hitting .275/.357/.462 despite an ugly start to the 2026 campaign.

It does not appear as if he will be headed for the injured list anytime soon, but the Diamondbacks may opt to be careful with the 14-year MLB veteran, and give him an extended rest period while there is viable depth on the roster to fill in for the 10-time Gold Glove winner.

As of this writing, there is no indication as to whether or not Arenado will be available off the bench at any point for Saturday's game. "Precautionary reasons" lends itself to optimism, however. Diamondbacks On SI will continue to report the latest on Arenado's status.