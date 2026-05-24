Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Injury Update Sounds More Positive Than Expected

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was placed on the 10-day Injured List on Saturday with a left hamstring strain, but the latest update on Gurriel's condition makes it sound like a much more minor ailment than might have been expected.

Gurriel suffered the injury on Friday night, while sliding to make an impressive catch in the sixth inning of Arizona's loss to the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field. He underwent an MRI, and was placed on the IL the following day.

But manager Torey Lovullo, who expressed his level of concern to be in the moderate region immediately following Friday night's game, had a more positive update on Gurriel's condition on Saturday.

Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. might not miss much time

May 16, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12) looks on from the dugout in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Lovullo told reporters at Chase Field Saturday that Gurriel's injury did not even register on the traditional grade scale for such an injury (as reported by AZSports' Kellan Olson). That, of course, indicates a much shorter absence than if it had been diagnosed as a Grade 2 or 3 strain.

The more severe hamstring injuries can often take multiple months, but even a Grade 1 strain can take as little as a pair of weeks. Lovullo, however, said Gurriel could have played through the injury if that had been completely necessary.

It makes sense that the Diamondbacks' manager and medical staff would be extra cautious with Gurriel's health, considering the fact that the veteran outfielder just returned at an extremely rapid pace from a torn ACL that ended his season in the latter portion of 2025. Gurriel's recovery was nearly unprecedented in terms of speed, so the initial concern upon seeing him leave the game Friday night had to do with that surgically-repaired knee.

That would not ultimately be the case, nor does it sound like this hamstring injury is one that will keep Gurriel off the field for long. A return as soon as the 10-day period enforced by the IL designation sounds like it is very much in the realm of possibility.

Gurriel is hitting just .228/.284/.304 so far in the young 2026 season, and has yet to get into a rhythm or deliver one of his scorching hot stretches of play. That type of performance would be welcomed by a Diamondbacks' offense that has not looked as formidable as it has in recent seasons.

But for as much as Gurriel may not be producing, yet, it's certainly good news that the 32-year-old outfielder's season is not in any real jeopardy due to his new injury.