Diamondbacks No. 4 Prospect Tommy Troy to Make MLB Debut vs Rockies

The Arizona Diamondbacks will go for the series win against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Sunday afternoon, with a new face in their starting lineup.

No. 4 prospect and outfield-infield utility player Tommy Troy was called up to the major leagues on Saturday, in a move that sent Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to the injured list with a hamstring strain.

Troy did not appear in Saturday night's game, as the Diamondbacks held on for a 5-4 win in front of an energetic Chase Field crowd. But he'll make his MLB debut on Sunday afternoon in the finale.

Here's what the Diamondbacks' lineup will look like Sunday afternoon against the Rockies:

Diamondbacks' Tommy Troy to make MLB debut

Jul 28, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Diamondbacks prospect Tommy Troy practices at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale on Friday, July 28, 2023. | Olivia Gyapong / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Diamondbacks' lineup, as is relatively standard on a Sunday afternoon day game (with a road game against the San Francisco Giants one day later), is a bit of a rework from Saturday night's.

Troy will bat ninth and play in left field, with Ryan Waldschmidt, who had been Arizona's primary nine-hole hitter, moving up a few spots to sixth in the order.

DH Ketel Marte RF Corbin Carroll SS Geraldo Perdomo 3B Nolan Arenado 2B Ildemaro Vargas CF Ryan Waldschmidt 1B Jose Fernandez C Aramis Garcia LF Tommy Troy

Troy is expected to get much of his playing time in left field, at least, until Gurriel returns. Though he was initially drafted as a shortstop out of Stanford in the first round of the 2023 Draft, Troy has made the transition to a more outfield-leaning utility man.

His role with the big league club will remain outfield-heavy, considering a bit of a logjam in the infield already.

Troy has been hitting to a .307/.397/.449 slash in Triple-A this season, with a solid contact tool and plus speed. He hit .375/.375/.500 over the course of 12 games in big league spring training ahead of the 2026 season.

"A lot of the players that have been coaching him and that have been instructing him over the past couple of years said that he's a passionate player, very intense player, and engaged and wants to win," manager Torey Lovullo said of Troy, speaking to D-backs pregame radio host Steve Zinsmeister. "I love that. If that's your starting point... we're gonna be just fine."

"Through the course of the past year or so since I've known Tommy... there was some instruction going on every single day between me and him, between [infeld coach Shaun Larkin] and him or [outfield coach Dave McKay] and him. He takes it very well."