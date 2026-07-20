Latest Corbin Carroll Injury Update is Somewhat Encouraging

The collective breath-holding of every Arizona Diamondbacks fan was nearly audible when star outfielder Corbin Carroll took an awkward swing, struck out and walked off the field in clear pain during Arizona's wild seven-run comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

The swing occurred to end the bottom of the seventh inning. Carroll stayed in the game to play defense, but with a 7-7 tie in the ninth, facing a Cardinals pitcher who Carroll had homered off two games prior, manager Torey Lovullo instead pinch-hit the light-hitting Jorge Barrosa.

Naturally, the injury concern rose even higher in that moment. Something was wrong. But according to the latest update, Carroll may have avoided a serious injury.

Per Nick Piecoro of AZCentral, Lovullo told reporters postgame that Carroll had suffered a hyperextended right elbow, and will be considered day-to-day going forward.

Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll has hyperextended elbow

Jun 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll against the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The timeline for this injury can vary. A hyperextended elbow can be resolved in as few as a handful of days, though extreme cases can take weeks to fully heal. Carroll has been known to return from injuries — even more severe ones — at an exceptionally quick rate.

Carroll was also seen, smiling and in good spirits, in the dugout during the ninth inning. He did not appear to be in an immense amount of pain for very long following the ugly swing.

"He just felt a little zing in there," Lovullo said postgame (via Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports).

"It was very unusual, I'm sure, as it was happening, to pinch-hit Barrosa for Corbin but Corbin could play defense. I was told he was unable to take his at-bat, but was I was going to run it out as far as I could and keep him on the field for as long as possible, but he'll be day-to-day."

Carroll told reporters this had happened before this season, but that it "didn't linger" in any other instance. He did not appear overly concerned.

Corbin Carroll: "I'd done it on a couple swings before the break, but they didn't linger. This one just lingered a little bit, but not concerned about it. Just maybe a day. We'll see tomorrow." — Alex Weiner (@alexjweiner) July 20, 2026

The fact is, a bit of downtime might help Carroll in the long run, anyway.

Though this injury does not appear severe yet, Carroll was not given a long break during All-Star week as a result of his third All-Star Game selection.

The 25-year-old star has been struggling immensely at the plate recently, as well. Though he did hit a sharp double earlier in Sunday's game, Carroll has hit to just a .118/.250/.235 slash in the month of July.

He's still having a productive season, however, with a .824 OPS, 14 home runs and 10 triples. The Diamondbacks are going to need him, and avoiding serious injury would be a major dodged bullet for Carroll and Arizona.