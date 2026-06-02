Torey Lovullo Hints at Possible Geraldo Perdomo Lineup Change

Geraldo Perdomo was one of the most valuable players in the National League last year. A breakout campaign that included that included a .290 batting average with 20 homers and 100 RBI seemed like the launching pad towards superstardom. He tallied 7.1 baseball-reference WAR, the most of any position player in the National League.

Perdomo started the 2025 season on fire, batting mostly out of the ninth spot in the order. It wasn't long until manager Torey Lovullo moved him to the top of the order. Perdomo was placed at the top spot in the lineup 49 times, second 46 times, and third 34 times.

So far in 2026, Perdomo has been ensconced in the three hole 45 times for Lovullo. 190 of Perdomo's 237 plate appearances have come in the third spot in the order.

Unfortunately, Perdomo has taken a big step backwards offensively, and has been a bit of a drag on the offense. The shortstop is currently batting .221/.329/.344, .673 OPS, with just three homers and 21 RBI.

Torey Lovullo Considering Moving Perdomo Out of 3rd Spot in Order

While he's still playing excellent defense as the leader of the Diamondbacks infield, it's become apparent that it might be time to move him down the order. Lovullo as asked about that possibility during his pregame press conference on Monday.

"I don't want to say exactly what I'm thinking, because I haven't had a conversation with him. But I'm always trying to figure out how to adjust this lineup and make it as successful as possible. So without saying yes or no, I think you can figure out where I'm at with that. I don't know the answer. I'm thinking about it, though," Lovullo said.

Perdomo has been swinging at fewer pitches in the heart of the zone and more in the shadow and chase areas this year. Perdomo's strikeout rate is only up slightly from 11.5% last year to 12.7% this year.

While the extra chase has not resulted in more strikeouts, it's clearly impacted his quality of contact. He's hitting a lot more ground balls, increasing from 37.5% to 44.8%. Perdomo is not going with the pitch as often, as evidenced by his opposite-field rate plummeting from 28% to 13%.

Lovullo is acutely aware of these issues, and addressed them, as well:

Arizona Diamondbacks Geraldo Perdomo (2) hits a single against the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field in Phoenix on Sunday, March 30, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I want Gerry to be patient," Lovullo said. "I want him to have an all-field approach. I want to drive baseballs and do the things that he's capable of doing. I just want him to hit the pitch he's looking for instead of chasing as much as I think he can when he gets a little bit desperate and tries to chase base hits."

Lovullo has not lost confidence in his shortstop, however.

"He's not a flash in the pan. I think he's a very good player," the manager said.

Whether Perdomo is moved in the order, and that helps kickstart a hot streak, remains to be seen. But one thing is certain, if the D-backs are going to get back to the Postseason, getting more production from their shortstop is going to be a critical component.