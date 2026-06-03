How to Watch Shohei Ohtani vs Zac Gallen: Dodgers-Diamondbacks Game 3

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers sit at a dead even 1-1 over the first two games of a four-game series at Chase Field.

Game three, however, presents one of the highlighted matchups of the set. For the Dodgers, it will be Shohei Ohtani taking the mound against Arizona for the first time this season. For Arizona, it will be right-hander Zac Gallen, who's in the midst of another difficult campaign.

Ohtani is not having a difficult season on the mound, yet. He's thrown to an 0.82 ERA in his first nine starts. The Diamondbacks will have their work cut out for them.

Here's where you can watch the matchup:

How to watch Shohei Ohtani vs Diamondbacks game 3

Apr 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For Diamondbacks fans who subscribe to D-backs.TV, the game will be broadcast as usual, available on the MLB.TV streaming app as part of the D-backs.TV package. No additional charges will be necessary. On the Dodgers' side, the game will will be available on Sportsnet Los Angeles.

For fans living outside of the Los Angeles or Arizona markets, the game will be viewable on MLB.TV's out-of-market streaming package. The game will also be broadcast on MLB Network in front of a national audience — available on cable, Fubo TV and other providers.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. at Chase Field. Coincidentally, this matchup falls on the Diamondbacks' Japanese Heritage Night festivities.

Zac Gallen vs Shohei Ohtani

May 1, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The two pitchers taking the mound could not be whole lot further apart in terms of overall success this season. Ohtani's ERA is below 1.00, while Gallen's is an ugly 5.16. For the month of May, Gallen allowed 24 earned runs in 30.2 innings — a 7.04 clip.

A year following his career-worst 4.83 ERA season in 2025, many of Gallen's similar struggles have persisted — regardless of the quality of opponent. There's not much that hasn't already been said about Gallen. His stuff simply does not seem to be as effective as it once was, and that's a dangerous outlook against an offense of the Dodgers' caliber.

Ohtani, meanwhile, certainly won't be an easy arm for the Diamondbacks. Arizona simply hasn't seen him pitch often, despite residing in the same division. Ohtani threw six scoreless innings against the Diamondbacks in their lone matchup in 2025; prior to that, he had only faced Arizona once, as a member of the Angels.

"He's been having an incredible year, especially on the mound," Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll said of Ohtani, speaking to Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo Show. "I feel like his highlights are everywhere. And so if you're a fan of baseball, you're pretty aware of what that guy's doing.

"Definitely understand that he's going to be a real tough task here in a couple of days, and just excited for the opportunity."

Ohtani does not give up many base hits. After all, his upper-90s fastball and deep secondary arsenal are tough to square up. His splitter has been his most hittable offering this season, though even that pitch can be tricky at times.

He can, however, be a bit wild on occasion. Ohtani did not allow a hit in his most recent start, but walked four batters and hit one. Arizona's approach should simply be to get on base by however means necessary, and hope basepath chaos can take over from there. It won't be easy.