How To Watch Diamondbacks-Padres Game 4 Finale: Kelly vs Canning

The Arizona Diamondbacks will look to salvage the finale of their four-game series against the San Diego Padres on Thursday night, after dropping back-to-back games to their NL West division rivals on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

The Diamondbacks are now 45-47, and though it is still plenty early in the 2026 regular season, they need to start stacking wins against National League opponents if they want to remain in contention for a potential postseason berth.

They are far from out of the race, but cannot afford too many more losses to teams like the Padres, who could very well surge down the stretch as well.

Here's how you can catch the game four finale action:

How to watch Diamondbacks-Padres game four

Jun 16, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) throws on the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks have been on their fair share of national exclusive broadcasts lately. So much so, it might have felt excessive to those not wishing to expend any more resources for streaming services.

The good news is, for Thursday night's game, the D-backs will be back on their traditional broadcast option. That, of course, being D-backs.TV (Padres.TV for Padres fans) or the MLB.TV out-of-market package for fans not residing in the Arizona or California markets.

Those options do require subscriptions if one has not already purchased those packages, however.

Radio options will remain the same. For Diamondbacks fans, the game will be broadcast as usual by Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, as well as La Campesina 101.9 FM and 860 AM (Spanish language). For Padres fans, the radio broadcast will be carried by KWFN 97.3 and XEMO 860.

For now, fans will get a break from the national exclusives.

Merrill Kelly takes on Griffin Canning

Jul 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Griffin Canning (17) delivers a pitch in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2026 season has certainly not gone according to plan thus far for Merrill Kelly. He did turn in a solid box score in his most recent outing, however, giving up just two runs in five innings to the Milwaukee Brewers. Kelly has a 5.71 ERA, and has struggled with command all season since he opened the year on the IL.

For his career, Kelly has been quite effective against the Padres. He has a 3.41 ERA and a 9-6 record in 18 starts against the D-backs' division rivals. He has been stuck with the loss in each of his last three matchups against San Diego dating back to 2024, however.

Canning, meanwhile, has also had a rough year. He's got a 6.71 ERA in 12 games (nine starts) since returning from the IL due to an achilles injury suffered in 2025.

He has a 4.50 career ERA against Arizona, most recently throwing five innings of one-run baseball as a member of the Mets early last year.