Diamondbacks and Padres Battle to Stay in Wild Card Race

On May 27 there was a two-way tie atop the National League Wild Card standings between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres. Both teams had identical 31-24 records, and were just 4.5 games back of the Dodgers in the NL West.

Peeking ahead on the calendar on that date, it would have been easy to imagine the four-game series starting July 6 at Petco Park as a possible battle for the top spot. Now it's turned into a fight just to stay alive in the race prior to the August 3 trade deadline.

The Padres and Diamondbacks Take a Tumble

Fast-forwarding to games through July 5, the two teams still share an identical record, but it's a much less attractive one. A 13-21 stretch for each has them at 44-45 on the year. The Dodgers have an insurmountable 14-game game lead in the division, leaving the Wild Card as the only hope for San Diego and Arizona.

The Padres and D-backs are 4.0 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals, and also trail the Pirates and Nationals by a game.

San Diego general manager A.J. Preller is known to be an aggressive buyer at the trade deadline year in and year out. But this could be the year he finally has to sell if his team does not turn things around.

Arizona GM Mike Hazen proclaimed his plan to be a buyer at the deadline back on June 18. Now the D-backs are hanging also staring the likelihood of becoming a seller instead of a buyer as well.

Starting Pitching Matchups

Monday, July 6, 6:40 p.m, MST

May 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt (32) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RHP Brandon Pfaadt, 1-1, 5.14 ERA vs RHP Walker Buehler - 5-4, 4.61 ERA

Pfaadt had an encouraging return to the rotation his last time out, pitching 5.1 innings against the Giants and allowing only one run. He's 1-2 with a 4.71 ERA at Petco Park in his career.

Buehler's bounce-back season was marred by a disastrous four-inning, nine-run disaster against the Cubs on July 1. He had allowed just five runs in June, lowering his ERA to 3.81, but now that stands at 4.61.

Tuesday July 7, 6:40 p.m. MST

Apr 12, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RHP Zac Gallen, 3-8, 6.36 ERA vs RHP Jhony Brito

Gallen, who has the highest ERA in MLB among qualified starters, is still searching for answers. Whether or not he has a second half rebound like he did in 2025, signing him to a one-year, $22 million contract has clearly been a failure for the Diamondbacks.

Brito missed all of 2025 due to Tommy John surgery and has been pitching in the Padres' minor league system. Moved up to Triple-A recently, he has a 0.96 ERA in 18+ innings at that level.

Wednesday, July 8, 7:10 o.m. MST

Jul 3, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jose Cabrera against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RHP Jose Cabrera, 0-1, 4.73 ERA vs RHP Michael King 5-7, 3.52 ERA

Cabrera is making his fourth major league start. After tossing five scoreless innings in his MLB debut, he'a allowed seven earned runs in his last 8.1 innings. His four-seam velocity was down two ticks in his most recent outing.

King is the ace of the Padres' staff and pitched liked it through May 18, racing out to a 4-2 record with a 2.31 ERA, But he's stumbled to a 1-5 record and 5.11 ERA over his last eight starts.

Thursday July 9, 6:40 p.m. MST

Jul 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) throws against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RHP Merrill Kelly, 6-8, 5.71 ERA vs RHP Griffin Canning, 1-6, 6.71 ERA

Kelly threw five innings, allowing two runs to the Brewers on July 4, getting more swing-and-miss than usual. He's hopeful this is a sign of a true turnaround to his so far difficult season.

Canning has struggle so much in 2026 that the Padres deployed Wandy Peralta as an opener for him in his last outing. But he's back to starting again for this game.