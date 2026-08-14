Where Diamondbacks Stand in Playoff Chase Ahead of Braves Series

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the middle of a playoff chase, and it's only going to get hotter as the 2026 season draws closer to its conclusion.

The Diamondbacks have surged into playoff contention in the middle third of this year, including a season-series clinching win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But they also stumbled with an ugly series loss to the Colorado Rockies this week. The road gets tougher after that, with three games against the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves beginning on Friday evening.

Here's where the Diamondbacks stand, with just about six weeks of the MLB regular season still left to play:

Where Diamondbacks stand in playoff hunt ahead of Braves series

Aug 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks base runner Corbin Carroll slides into home to score in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thanks to that unfortunate Rockies loss, the Diamondbacks were only able to sit and watch as the Philadelphia Phillies moved into the final Wild Card spot with their win over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night.

At 64-58, Arizona is certainly still a legitimate threat in this playoff race, but the Phillies and San Diego Padres have both been hot.

The Diamondbacks sit on the outside edge of the playoff picture for now, but are only a half game out. It's also worth noting they do currently hold the season series tiebreaker over the Phillies, however those two teams will have to face off for another three-game series before the 2026 season comes to an end.

Arizona is about to face some tough matchups in the Braves, Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs. Those series may not mean much in terms of the actual Wild Card standings, but now is the time for the Diamondbacks to start stacking some wins against quality opponents.

Other Diamondbacks stats

Aug 3, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) smiles after a team huddle against the San Diego Padres in the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona's offense has been a spot of worry all season. Despite a lineup filled with star-level contributors, they rank 18th out of 30 MLB clubs in OPS (.712). They've hit only 118 home runs, which ranks 27th out of 30.

The Diamondbacks are tied for the 11th-most runs scored (552), but rank 16th or worse in batting average (.243), on-base percentage (.316) and slugging percentage (.396).

Situationally, the Diamondbacks rank 21st in batting average with runners in scoring position (.244). That continues to be an area of particular concern.

On the pitching side, Arizona has a 16th-ranked 4.12 team ERA. In the rotation, the Diamondbacks are 13th with a 4.17 ERA. Their much-improved bullpen ranks 17th with a 4.09 ERA after finishing 27th with a 4.82 at the end of 2025.