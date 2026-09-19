Why Diamondbacks Made Notable Changes to Game 2 Lineup vs Yankees

The Arizona Diamondbacks are facing Cam Schlittler and the New York Yankees on Saturday night, September 19th in the penultimate home game of the 2026 regular season.

Arizona has lost five out of their last six games, including three straight, to fall five games behind the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card chase with just eight game to play. As recently as September 8 the D-backs had a half game lead over the Padres.

Torey Lovullo Reverts to More Conventional Lineup

Born in '98. Crowned in '01.



Coverage of today's pregame ceremony starts at 4:30 pm on https://t.co/m4uNou7HKr pic.twitter.com/yRV6v8DKTa — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 19, 2026

Prior to the D-backs' 9-2 loss to the Yankees Friday night, manager Torey Lovullo adjusted his lineup by dropping the struggling Corbin Carroll down to seventh in the batting order.

Pavin Smith was bumped up to fifth in the order. Smith went 0-2 with a strikeout while Carroll hit a two-run homer and also doubled.

Carroll is back in the fifth spot in the order. Smith is back on the bench, allowing Tim Tawa to return to first base. and Jordan Lawlar to start in center field. Lawlar last started on September 15.

Lovullo Explains Lineup Reasoning

Prior to the game Lovullo explained his thought process.

"I did a little juggling with the lineup. Put Corbin [Carroll] back in the fifth spot. I don't necessarily like to be that reactive, but I'm just trying to figure some things out. And we're flying by the seat of our pants sometimes," Lovullo said.

Lovullo also expects a lo- scoring game, and thus is prioritizing defense. Smith made a couple of misplays at first base on Friday.

Schlittler leads the American League with a 1.95 ERA in 185 innings pitched and is far and away the front runner for the AL Cy Young award. Brandon Pfaadt has been one of the D-backs best pitchers, despite struggling in his last couple of starts. He has a 3.56 ERA as a starter.

"I'm looking for a clean defensive game. I'm planning on this being a low-scoring game, clearly with Brandon Pfaadt and their starting pitcher, who's elite. We've got to figure out how to crack that code. And I think it's going to come down to a play or two that's going to keep us in this game," Lovullo said.

Prior to the game, the D-backs will have an on-field celebration honoring their 2001 World Series Championship team. There will also be video montages for fans in attendance to enjoy. The current day D-backs were hoping to take some inspiration from that team's accomplishments, but so far that has not translated onto the field.

Lovullo is on the managerial hot seat, something he has already acknowledged. It's a must -win game in a string of must-win games in which the team has come up empty. Whether they can stave off elimination and make it to the final series of the season against the Padres next weekend with something to play for is very much in doubt.