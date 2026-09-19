Torey Lovullo Says He 'Probably' Has to Make Playoffs To Save His Job

Arizona skipper Torey Lovullo is in his 10th year of managing the Diamondbacks. It has been three seasons since they have made the playoffs, despite contending for the Postseason at some point in every season from 2023 and beyond.

Lovullo is also in the last year of his contract. The Diamondbacks, barring some drastic and unexpected development, are not going to fire him before season's end.

But with that in mind, Arizona also may not be willing to retain him if he does not get his team back to the playoffs this year.

Lovullo, speaking to Arizona Sports 98.7 FM's Burns & Gambo Show, opened up about that potential reality.

Torey Lovullo "probably" has to make postseason to stay with Diamondbacks

Aug 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (17) walks off the field after taking out Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka (not pictured) in the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked if he feels he needs to make the playoffs to return to Arizona, Lovullo said, "Probably."

"I mean, the realities of it, when I sit back and I think about it at night. We got to get to this big dance, and if we do, things will take care of itself. If it doesn't, I'm in a totally different evaluation space. Like I said, it's not my job [to evaluate myself].

"I want to make sure that they know how hard I'm working, and I think the right people know what I'm all about every single day. And I think the people in the Valley would be really proud of what we do here every single day, the way that we work, the way that we prepare. They would be really amazed to see what takes place every single day."

Lovullo, as manager, holds a 744-765 record, heading into Friday night's matchup with the Yankees. That is good for a .493 winning percentage, heavily influenced by the abysmal 2021 season in which Arizona lost 110 games.

The Diamondbacks have been to the Postseason twice under Lovullo — once during his first year in 2017, and again in 2023 to snap a multi-year drought. Arizona won the National League pennant and marched all the way to the World Series that year. The Diamondbacks are 11-10 in the Postseason under Lovullo.

Diamondbacks fans frequently call for their skipper's firing, as do 29 other teams' fanbases. It's part of the job, no matter or accurate or inaccurate those fans' unofficial evaluations might be.

But Lovullo has generally been well-respected, both by his players and others around the league. If he is not retained, it would be a shock to see him never manage another MLB club.

However, baseball is a game of results. And those whose opinions do matter regarding Lovullo's job security may decide a lack of consistent playoff results warrant a fresh voice. Only time will tell.