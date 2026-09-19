How Diamondbacks are Taking Inspiration from 2001 World Series Team

The Arizona Diamondbacks are hosting the New York Yankees for the final home stand of the season while in the midst of a fight to stay alive in the NL Wild card race. They trail the San Diego Padres by four games, and every game is a virtual must-win game.

At the same time, the organization chose this weekend to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 2001 World Series victory over these same Yankees. The Diamondbacks were a close-knit, scrappy team that never gave up that year.

The current version of the team has many of the same characteristics. Their 45 come-from-behind victories lead all of Major League Baseball. While the team has their backs up against the wall, they haven't quit.

2026 Diamondbacks drawing parallels to 2001 World Series team

Jun 15, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Ryne Nelson against the Los Angeles Angels at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryne Nelson was born in 1998, and was too young to remember the events that led up to Luis Gonzalez's dramatic game-winning hit against Mariano Rivera in the bottom of the ninth.

But he's certainly aware of the history. He has watched the replays and highlights of that night numerous times. He could not help but draw parallels to the current team.

"So it's the scrappiness and the grittiness of that team is something that I feel like we have here. And coming from behind to win game seven of the World Series, that's the kind of energy and belief that I think that we have."

Being a pitcher, Nelson was also in tune with what it meant for Randy Johnson to come in from the bullpen to shut down the Yankees' rally after starting the night before.

"I think that that's every pitcher's dream is to be the guy who comes out of the bullpen in game seven and shuts it down for you," Nelson said.

If the Diamondbacks do manage to make their way into the Postseason, Nelson could play a critical role out of the bullpen.

Torey Lovullo reflects on 2001 World Series

Aug 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (17) stands for the anthem before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manager Torey Lovullo reflected on the night the Diamondbacks pulled off the miracle. He was at a Lakers game, and was watching updates on the scoreboard.

"So the Yankees were up 2-1 and Mariano Rivera was in the game. Usually that meant baseball back then, game over. And then the next thing, there was an update and it was Gonzo getting the base hit to left center field for the winning base hit.

"I remember sitting there thinking how awesome it was for a young organization to beat the giant, to beat the baddest team in baseball at that time. Pretty exciting," Lovullo said.

Told of Nelson's comments, Lovullo fully endorsed that concept of scrappiness as well.

"I like that connection. That's a good way to put it. They fight. I think they play for one another. And it shows up. It's a 1-9 mentality every single day. We are very scrappy. I'm proud of that. I feel like I want every team that I manage to have that reputation of being very scrappy and gritty. It's just part of our personality," Lovullo said.

The games this weekend will be either sold out or near-sellouts. The atmosphere will be loud, and, of course, infused with Yankee fans cheering for their team, often drowning out D-backs fans.

"I think for those Arizona fans that will be in the stands to be around that 2001 team and to recognize them is going to be a pretty special moment for that group that played so hard and fought so hard together and won a world championship. So hopefully we pick up on that vibe," Lovullo said.

The D-backs will need all the inspiration they can get to pull off a miracle and get into the Postseason. They're hoping that starts Friday night.