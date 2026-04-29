How the Dodgers’ Dalton Rushing Struck Out on Just Two Pitches After Awkward Moment With Umpire

Dalton Rushing struck out on two pitches during the Dodgers loss to the Marlins on Tuesday night. Miami was up 2-0 when Rushing came to the plate with the bases empty in the bottom of the fifth. Rushing took the first pitch from Janson Junk for a strike and then fouled off the second. And then he was called out.

After hitting the foul Rushing had to walk back across the plate to prepare for the next pitch. As he crossed in front of the catcher he looked at umpire Clint Vondrak and asked for timeout. If Vondrak granted that timeout, he quickly forgot and called Rushing for a pitch clock violation because he wasn't in the box with at the eight second mark.

Rushing couldn't believe the call and argued with Vondrak, pointing to his eyes in an attempt to remind him about the eye contact they had just shared. Since he did a good job keeping his composure and wasn't technically arguing balls and strikes, he didn't get tossed and walked back to the dugout as Dave Roberts came out to try and get an explanation.

Replays showed exactly what Rushing had done and the broadcast also showed him continuing to explain what had happened in the dugout.

Dalton Rushing asked for timeout by saying “timeout please” to the home plate umpire. The umpire didn’t hear and he struck out on a pitch clock violation that ended the inning. Rushing was not happy at all 😬 pic.twitter.com/yzn09jfcYq — js9innings (@js9inningsmedia) April 29, 2026

With the loss the Dodgers are now 20-10 and just a 1/2 game ahead of the Padres in the NL West, so basically this controversial call could swing the entire division with just 132 games remaining. Or Rushing might have just popped out to end the inning anway. Really, there's no way to know for sure.

Dalton Rushing becoming a MLB main character

What really matters here is that Rushing continues to be involved in semi-bizarre and noteworthy incidents. Last week he reignited the Dodgers-Giants rivalry with a seemingly dismissive comment and then over the weekend he might have offended the Cubs with another expletive spoken in the direction of Miguel Amaya after a stolen base. Whatever he said, he caught Pete Crow-Armstrong, who was dealing with his own stuff in Los Angeles, off guard.

Dodgers fans worried about PCA yet Dalton Rushing is the biggest clown in MLB. Here he is calling Miguel Amaya a “fat f*ck” after he gets stolen on. Watch Nico afterwards pic.twitter.com/Iniojk3Hv7 — 𝕮𝖔𝖓𝖓𝖔𝖗 𝕻𝖎𝖑𝖘 (@TheConnorPils) April 26, 2026

In addition to his escapades behind the plate and on the base paths, Rushing is also starting to blossom as a hitter in his second season. After hitting .204/.258/.24 with four home runs in 53 gams last season he has already hit seven home runs and is slashing .349/.429/.884 in 14 games in '26. He hasn't hit a home run in more than a week now, but he's still tied for the 19th-most home runs in MLB despite the fact that he's 312th in at-bats.

The increased production, combined with the on-field attitude and the Dodgers continued success could bring Rushing to the attention of a number of opposing fan bases this season. Now if only the umpires would listen to him.

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