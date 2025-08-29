Brother of Dodgers Co-Owner, Former MLB Pitcher, Dies at 76
Dodgers co-owner Billie Jean King said in a 2018 interview that she and her brother, Randy Moffitt, "grew up bleeding Dodger blue" in Long Beach.
While King would go on to great fame as a tennis player before achieving success on the business side of professional sports, Moffitt was chosen in the first round (18th overall) of the 1970 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants — "the wrong team," King once called them.
Moffitt passed away Thursday at age 76.
A right-handed pitcher, Moffitt went 35-46 with a 3.68 ERA in 459 games — all but one in relief — from 1972-81 for the Giants.
From 1973 to 1978, Moffitt saved at least 10 games each season. He averaged more than 61 appearances and 91 innings per season during that span, making him one of the most consistent relief pitchers in the National League of the era.
Moffitt was part of San Francisco's inaugural Wall of Fame Class in 2008. He is ninth all-time in Giants franchise history in saves (83) and sixth all-time in games pitched (459).
The Astros signed Moffitt to a one-year contract in February 1982, and he went 2-4 with a 3.02 ERA in 30 games in his only season in Houston.
The Toronto Blue Jays signed Moffitt to a one-year contract in February 1983. He went 6-2 with a 3.77 ERA in 45 games in his only season in Canada.
In his final season in the majors, Moffitt again saved 10 games for the Blue Jays, finishing his career with a total of 96 saves.
A standout athlete at Long Beach Poly High School, Moffitt went on to play collegiately at Long Beach State. He reached the big leagues after three seasons in the Giants' minor league system.
"I'm not quite sure how my parents were able to raise two professional athletes and keep their sanity," King wrote in a post to her Twitter/X account in June, "but we were so fortunate to have had them in our corner, always."
King told former ESPN "SportsCenter" anchor Chris McKendry that the experience of watching a minor league baseball game with her brother as an 11-year-old fueled her lifelong passion for women's rights.
"She recalls turning to Randy and saying, 'You can be a big-league ballplayer and I can't.' He asked why. 'Because I'm a girl,'" King told McKendry.
According to the AP, Moffitt is survived by two daughters (Miranda Harrah and her husband, Rusty, and Alysha Gosse and her husband, James) and four grandchildren (Evan, Cason, Byron and Derek) along with King and her wife, Ilana Kloss.
