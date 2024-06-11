Bullpen, Offense Are Dodgers' Focal Points Ahead of Trade Deadline: Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to be significant players in the trade deadline activity. They have always been in position to buy over the last decade, and are typically quite active. The World-Series-or-bust attitude that has followed the Dodgers from last winter's spending spree into the season suggests this July 30 deadline will be no different than the others.
With the trade deadline looming, we're left to wonder what position groups the Dodgers will set their sights on. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Dodgers' potential targets include bullpen help, potential outfielders, and infield assistance. However, the exact players they might pursue remain a mystery.
"I'm going to be a broken record on this: they're going to seek relief help. But the big question is what they do with their offense," said Rosenthal. "They could use one more bat in the outfield. Then, the infield is the big question. You guys mentioned two names who the Dodgers would love to have, Willy Adames, Brewers shortstop, Bo Bichette, the Blue Jays shortstop. You get a shortstop, you move Mookie [Betts] to second, and then Gavin Lux is out of the equation. That is going to be their essential focus in my option, the offense, and how they go about it."
Los Angeles has a multitude of ways to go, but this season, it feels like the obvious choice to get some help, whether that is in the infield or outfield. The Ddogers' bullpen is just fine, ranking second in bullpen ERA. Yes, they are missing some key players due to injury, but the hope is they'll be back by the second half of the season.
Nonetheless, it's clear as day that the Dodgers need help at the bottom of their lineup. Nos. 6-9 in the batting order have yet to provide much help. The top of the Dodgers' lineup is as great as you can ask, but the bottom is the opposite. The Dodgers' six through nine hitters are batting . 200, the fourth-worst in the majors, and have a . 586 OPS, the fifth-worst.
The Dodgers need to address that quickly. Help is out there. We'll see who they can acquire.