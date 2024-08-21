Can Shohei Ohtani Climb Back in the NL Triple Crown Hunt?
MLB's triple crown — which involves leading the league in batting average, home runs, and RBIs — is one of the most impressive feats a player can accomplish in a single season. It's also rare. The triple crown has only occurred 17 times in MLB history, with Miguel Cabrera accomplishing it most recently in 2012, still over a decade ago.
The Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter was in contention to lead the NL in all three categories earlier this season, but has seen his batting average drop over the month of August so far. Ohtani has hit just .181 in August, after hitting at least .260 in every other month prior. This number is far below Ohtani's standard, and has dropped his overall batting average from above .300 to .290 on the season.
“He’s losing his foundation, his base, his connection to the ground,” Dodgers manager Roberts said, via The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya. “That’s never a good sign for a hitter.”
Ohtani currently ranks 16th overall in MLB in batting average, and seventh in the NL. The NL leader is currently Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna, who holds a .309 average. Ozuna and San Diego Padres' Luis Arráez are the only NL players batting above .300 at this point.
Ohtani would have to pull out of his slump over the final month of the season to take over the NL batting average lead, and he is certainly a player capable of doing so. Ohtani currently has a three-game hit streak, and a hit in four of his last five games.
The 30-year-old is in a much better position to lead the NL in home runs and RBIs. Ohtani already leads the NL in home runs with 39, and he has a three home run lead over Ozuna, who is in second. Ohtani is in second in RBIs with 88, trailing Ozuna's 93 by five RBIs.
Winning the triple crown would be an incredible feat, and help boast Ohtani's already incredible resumé and legacy.
If Ohtani does not end up with the triple crown, there's still a good chance he picks up multiple accolades at the end of the season. Ohtani is the favorite to win the NL MVP award, and is also on pace to become the fifth player to join the 40-40 club, as he currently holds 39 home runs and 37 stolen bases.