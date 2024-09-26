Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Gets Bad News Ahead of Postseason
Any hope the Dodgers had of having Clayton Kershaw available in the postseason took a major hit Thursday, when manager Dave Roberts said the pitcher won't be "viable" for a couple weeks.
That effectively rules Kershaw out of action for the National League Division Series, if not beyond.
"I think that he's just not going to be viable for a couple of weeks, and then we'll see what that looks like as far as our playoff push," Roberts said, via Dodger Insider.
The Dodgers' magic number to clinch the National League West — and a bye into the NLDS round — is two. They can celebrate their 12th division title in the last 13 years by beating the San Diego Padres tonight. Failing that, they will have three more chances against the Colorado Rockies beginning Friday at Coors Field.
In any event, the Dodgers can expect to navigate their first playoff series without their all-time leader in postseason innings pitched.
"I don't think there's been improvement," Roberts said of Kershaw on Wednesday. "I don't see him facing hitters this week. So right now, I think that's more on his health and himself. Him not facing hitters this week is going to be pretty telling in itself. So hopefully in the next few days, we'll get a little bit more clarity on how he's feeling. ...
"From what I understand, he's playing catch ... but there's something that's holding him up from progressing to facing hitters. And so for me, for the training staff, I was told that we're kind of status quo and not moving forward."
Speaking to reporters on Thursday at Dodger Stadium, Kershaw said the main issue is with the bone spur in his left big toe that's prevented him from pitching in September. He's experienced other issues as a result of overcompensating to make up for the pain in his toe.
Kershaw has gone 2-2 with a 4.50 earned-run average in 30 innings across seven starts in 2024. He didn't pitch until July after rehabilitating from offseason shoulder surgery.
A three-time Cy Young Award winner, Kershaw signed an incentive-laden $5 million contract in February to return to the Dodgers. He holds a $10 million player option for 2025 that will likely be exercised regardless of whether or not he's available in the postseason.
The Dodgers face an immediate future with a shaky starting rotation. Jack Flaherty and Yoshinobu Yamamoto figure to start Games 1 and 2 in some order.
Landon Knack and Walker Buehler appear to be the team's best options for Games 3 and 4. Former All-Star Tony Gonsolin, who's coming back from Tommy John surgery and hasn't pitched since Aug. 2023, could be an option as well.