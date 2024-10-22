Current Dodgers Coach Among Top Managerial Candidates for White Sox: Report
The Chicago White Sox are still working on narrowing down their managerial search as they look for someone to help turn things around next season.
One name that’s come up might be familiar to Los Angeles Dodgers fans: first-base coach Clayton McCullough.
According to 670 The Score, McCullough has emerged as a leading candidate as of late September. At 44 years old, McCullough has a solid background in baseball, having played as a minor league catcher in the Toronto Blue Jays farm system from 2006-14. The Dodgers brought him on in 2015 as their minor league coordinator, and he’s been with the organization ever since.
“I was told not to get my hopes up for the job,” said one American League coach about the White Sox’s opening. “They love McCullough and think with his background and pedigree, he is the perfect manager to help develop and grow with the young group they are building there.”
McCullough’s connection to the game runs deep. His father, Howard, spent 36 years as a scout for three different organizations, giving Clayton a solid foundation in baseball from a young age.
White Sox general manager Chris Getz outlined what they’re looking for in their next manager: “We are looking for someone who understands where we are in the process. I am looking for a partner in this to help lead this organization. We have a deep candidate pool. We will work on that and find the best fit for us. The player development component will be a strong emphasis on what we are looking for. The next manager will have to be in charge of that development, especially at the big league level. I think maybe in this case, the background and player development ability will be more meaningful.”
While McCullough is currently focused on the Dodgers’ postseason run, the White Sox can request permission to interview him. Chicago is aiming to make a hire by the end of October or the first week of November.
The White Sox fired Pedro Grifol as their manager on Aug. 8 and appointed Grady Sizemore as the interim manager. Sizemore is also a candidate for the permanent job, and according to Bruce Levine, the White Sox guaranteed him a position on the coaching staff in 2025 regardless of the outcome.
“He has a lot of the traits that we are looking for in the next manager,” Getz said of Sizemore. “We certainly want to go through a full process before making a decision.”