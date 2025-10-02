Dave Roberts Gets Honest About Dodgers vs. Phillies Matchup in NLDS
The Dodgers did what they needed to do and made it through the Wild Card round, sweeping the Cincinnati Reds 2-0. While each win was never truly in doubt, as the Dodgers offense drove in 18 total runs, there were still some signs for concern as the bullpen continued to struggle.
Now, the Dodgers move on to face the Philadelphia Phillies, with each of the first two games of the National League Division Series taking place at Citizens Bank Park, considered one of the toughest road environments in baseball.
The Phillies had the Dodgers' number this season, as LA won just two of their six contests against Philadelphia. In their most recent loss on Sept. 16, starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani tossed five hitless innings before the bullpen gave up eight hits and nine runs across the remaining four innings.
"Very talented ball club," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "It's going to be a fun environment. I think we match up really well with those guys. They're going to run a bunch of left-handers at us. Talented, all throughout the lineup. They got Trea [Turner] back. It's going to be a fun series."
After the Dodgers won the Wild Card, Roberts confirmed that Ohtani would start Game 1 against the Phillies. Ohtani has not pitched since Sept. 23 against the Diamondbacks, in which he allowed five hits, zero earned runs and struck out eight batters.
Ohtani and the Dodgers made it through the Wild Card round relatively unscathed as utilityman Kiké Hernandez suffered a minor back injury in Game 1 but returned in Game 2 — going 2-for-5 at the plate with one RBI.
Because the Phillies had a bye over the Wild Card, they have not played since Sept. 28. The Dodgers, on the other hand, should be free of any rust as they travel to Philadelphia.
Roberts said that he thinks there's a benefit to missing out on the bye week.
"If you can bank getting through the Wild Card series, I think so," Roberts said. "It just kind of takes on some downside, obviously, playing in the series. But getting through it the way we have kind of seamlessly getting to the next series, I think we're in a good spot."
