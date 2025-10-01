Dodgers Provide Kiké Hernandez Injury Update, Reveal Status for Game 2
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers exited Tuesday night's game with a 10-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds in Game 1 of the Wild Card, it was not without a few bumps and bruises.
Dodgers utility man Kiké Hernandez, who played left field on Tuesday, left the game in the bottom of the seventh inning with the Dodgers up 8-2. Alex Call replaced Hernandez, hitting an RBI single in his only at-bat of the game.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed after the game that Hernandez had suffered a minor back injury, but is expected to be back in action on Wednesday.
"He's playing tomorrow," Roberts said after the game. "He has some back tightness. Just trying to take care in this particular game, getting him ready for tomorrow and beyond. But he'll be in there tomorrow."
Hernandez's injury update is welcome news for the Dodgers, as the utility man has proven his value in the postseason.
Hernandez is batting a career .283/.356/.524 and had a strong start to the 2025 postseason before exiting the game. He went 2-for-3 at the plate and scored a run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
"Kiké does what he does in October," Roberts said. "And just across the board we just took good at-bats."
Hernandez clearly turns it on in the postseason. Not to say the 12-year veteran doesn't perform well in the regular season, but the numbers don't lie — Hernandez's regular season OPS of .707 is dwarfed by his .880 OPS in the playoffs.
"I think it's the clutch gene," Roberts said of Kiké Hernandez and Teoscar Hernandez — who had two home runs on Tuesday. "I think they're not afraid to fail. They like the spotlight. And it's just a really good heartbeat for those guys in those big moments. And Kiké certainly likes the spotlight for sure."
The spotlight will be bright Wednesday night as the Dodgers look to close out the Wild Card round in two games, which would give them a short break until they would play in Philadelphia on Saturday.
First, the Dodgers must get past the Reds. While Tuesday's win came at a comfortable margin, the Dodgers bullpen showed why it has been maligned for much of the season, giving up three runs in a nightmare of an eighth inning.
