Dodgers World Series Champion Pitcher Signs With AL East Club
Left-handed relief pitcher Ryan Yarbrough signed a minor-league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, per MLB Insider Robert Murray on X. Yarbrough also received an invitation to the Blue Jays spring training in Florida.
Yarbrough has been pitching with the Blue Jays organization since last season’s trade deadline. The Los Angeles Dodgers traded Yarbrough to the Blue Jays for center fielder Kevin Kiermaier.
Kiermaier retired after contributing to the Dodgers' 2024 World Series victory. But, he is still part of the Major Leagues in a new role as a special assistant for the Blue Jays, coincidentally connecting Yarbrough and Kiermaier.
Although Yarbrough finished the season with the Toronto, his 32 appearances will still earn him a 2024 World Series ring.
The Dodgers acquired Yarbrough at the 2023 trade deadline from the Kansas City Royals. Los Angeles sent Kansas City second baseman Devon Mann and shortstop Derlin Figueroa in exchange for Yarbrough.
In his first season with the Dodgers, Yarbrough logged a 4.89 ERA while allowing 21 runs and throwing 38 strikeouts in 11 appearances.
The Austin, Texas native improved significantly in his second year with Los Angeles. Yarbrough held a 4-2 record and posted a 3.74 ERA while allowing 29 runs and striking out 39 batters across 32 appearances in 2024.
But, his strongest performance on the mound came when he joined the Blue Jays for the second half of last season, making the franchise’s decision to re-sign the free agent unsurprising.
Yarbrough earned one win while accruing a career-best 2.01 ERA. Batters averaged .173 against the southpaw through his 11 appearances with Toronto. Throughout the entire 2024 season, Yarbrough posted a 3.19 ERA, which is the best of his seven-season MLB career.
Yarbrough is one of four leftys in the Blue Jays' bullpen along with Josh Walker, Easton Lucas, and Brendon Little. National League All-Star right-hander Jeff Hoffman, who the Blue Jays signed in Janaury, is Toronto's designated closer, according to the team's MLB depth chart.
Considering his performance in his first two months with the team, Yarbrough’s chances of making the Blue Jays’ Opening Day roster are high.
The Blue Jays started Florida Grapefruit League games Friday against the New York Yankees. Yarbrough did not make an appearance against New York but will get a chance to fight for a roster spot throughout spring training.