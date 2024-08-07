Dave Roberts Plans to Move Mookie Betts Out of Leadoff Spot
Mookie Betts will return to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers at the start of next week as the starting shortstop.
Manager Dave Roberts confirmed the news before Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia adding that Betts will also bat second behind Shohei Ohtani.
"As great as Mookie is," Roberts said, "Shohei really has a chance to change the game from the first pitch on."
Dropping Betts in the lineup allows Roberts to break up two of his big left-handed bats in Ohtani and Freddie Freeman. Betts initially batted second with the Dodgers in 2020 but was moved up after 19 games. Betts actually prefers batting leadoff but will hit wherever Roberts wants him to to give the Dodgers the best chance of winning.
The Dodgers also believe the new-look lineup will give them better chances when they face strong left-handed pitching in the playoffs.
Ohtani's .307/.423/.699 slash line in 40 games since replacing Betts at leadoff was also a factor.
Betts was slashing .304/.405/.488 with 10 home runs and nine stolen bases in 72 games before he was hit by a pitch against the Kansas City Royals on June 16 led to an eight-week absence.
As his recovery progressed, the Dodgers were faced with the decision of where to play him defensively. Reports mentioned he could move back to second base or right field. Gavin Lux has surged since the All-Star break, raising his OPS by more than 100 points and preventing Betts from taking second base from him.
But, there are still some who believe the team is better off with Betts in the outfield. Outside of Teoscar Hernandez, the outfield hasn't produced consistently at the plate and the Dodgers have Gold Glove-caliber shortstops in Miguel Rojas and Nick Ahmed on the bench.
Los Angeles also acquired utility man Tommy Edman from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline. He can play both middle infield positions and in the outfield.
Betts will play where the team needs him to. He has said that multiple times and it hasn't changed. Maybe when Max Muncy returns to third base, there will be less of a need for Rojas to play multiple infield positions, which could lead Betts back to the outfield.
The time for Betts in the outfield won't be immediate and could happen down the road. The timing just isn't right and baseball is all about timing.