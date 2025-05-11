Dave Roberts Provides New Timeline on Shohei Ohtani's Pitching Return to Dodgers
Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is consistently one of the best hitters in baseball, generating offense that few can match, even though his pitching has been sidelined due to Tommy John surgery.
He had the procedure in 2023, but he is still slowly rehabbing and easing his way back into pitching.
The Dodgers have gradually allowed Ohtani to ramp up at his own pace, relying heavily on the guidance of medical personnel to ensure he returns fully healthy for pitching while minimizing any injury risk that could prevent him from hitting.
There were early estimates that he would pitch again in mid-May. However, according to the latest update from manager Dave Roberts, it will still take some time before he faces live batters.
Dave Roberts told reporters that Ohtani is still "a ways away" from facing hitters and is not expected to do so until after the All-Star break.
The Dodgers are leading the National League West, and with so much talent and depth, the team can afford to bring Ohtani's pitching along slowly until it is optimal for his health.
Ohtani last pitched in 2023 when he played with the Los Angeles Angels, a year in which he had ace-level production.
He started 23 games, accumulating 4.0 WAR for the year, with an ERA of 3.14 and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 3:1.
He pitched 130 innings in 2021, 166 in 2022, and 132 in 2023.
With injuries to Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell this year, the team's expensive rotation is being tested early, yet it has done little to hinder the team thus far, as the organizational depth is solid enough to allow the offense to carry them across the finish line.
The Cy Young-level performances from Yoshinobu Yamamoto have supported the team amidst the injuries, along with increasingly steady outings from Dustin May and Roki Sasaki.
For the team's playoff run, they will need Ohanti, Glasnow, and Snell to be ready and pitching, even if it comes at the cost of some regular season wins.
