Dave Roberts Reveals Critical Element Dodgers Bullpen is Lacking
After five hitless innings from starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani — who also went 2-for-5 with a home run — the Dodgers were in position to earn a much-needed win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.
A nightmare from the Dodgers bullpen negated the masterclass from Ohtani, as the Dodgers allowed nine runs, including a three-run ninth inning collapse, and dropped their second straight game.
More news: Dodgers' Andrew Friedman Calls Out MLB for Shohei Ohtani Rule
The collapse was almost instant. After getting one batter out in the sixth, reliever Justin Wrobleski allowed five consecutive hits in the inning. Two of the Phillies' six hits of the inning were home runs, and the Dodgers' 4-0 lead was transformed into a 6-4 deficit.
“It is what it is. I didn’t throw the ball well,” Wrobleski told reporters after the game. “My job is to go out there and put up zeros, and I did not do that today.”
After two clean innings from Jack Dreyer and Anthony Banda, the Dodgers climbed back into the game thanks to a solo home run from Ohtani and a sacrifice fly from Alex Call to tie the game at six runs apiece.
After Blake Treinen started the ninth inning with two quick outs, it looked like the Dodgers would have a chance to walk it off in the bottom of the inning. However, Treinen let two men on base and Rafael Marchan launched a three-run homer that silenced Dodger Stadium.
More news: Dodgers' Dave Roberts Scrutinized By MLB Insider for Decision in Loss to Phillies
After the game, manager Dave Roberts gave hijs thoughts on why the bullpen has struggled this season.
“They’re lacking confidence,” Roberts said. “They all wanna pitch well, they all want the opportunities, and they’re not making good pitches when they need to, a little careful at times.
“For me, I believe in the talent. But right now they just don’t have the confidence that they need to have to be consistent. And so when you’re facing a team like this that’s won a division, that’s gonna grind at-bats, you’ve gotta continue to make good pitches. And when you don’t, they’re gonna capitalize.”
A deficit in confidence is not something anyone wants to hear with the postseason just around the corner. And while the postseason is the Dodgers' top priority, their hold over the division lead is in serious jeopardy as the Padres sit just two games back.
The Dodgers have 11 games left to regain their confidence. They face the Phillies again Wednesday night, looking to avoid getting swept at home by a team they could likely see in the postseason — if they make it out of the Wild Card round.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.