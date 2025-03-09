Dave Roberts Reveals NRI Pitcher is Joining Dodgers in Japan
Right-hander Matt Sauer was a non-roster invitee in camp this spring with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Just like every other player vying for a roster spot at Camelback Ranch, Sauer was uncertain whether he would join the defending champions to open the season.
On Friday night, manager Dave Roberts informed Sauer he would be traveling to Tokyo with the Dodgers next week.
The good news came at an ironic moment.
Roberts went to make a pitching change after Sauer had given up four runs in the ninth inning. While it was certainly a discouraging moment for the right-hander, he was then reaffirmed his performance this spring earned him a trip to Japan.
Sauer explained what went through his head when Roberts approached him with a smile, despite his poor performance.
"I'm a little upset. I'm competing. Just had a pretty bad inning. And then Doc walks out there, and he gets to the mound and smiles," Sauer said. "So I'm a little confused at first.
"Then he grabbed me around the waist and broke the news. Then I had a big smile on my face. But I was also trying to be, like, pissed. I just had a terrible inning."
Sauer evidently impressed the Dodgers in camp and will be on the team's 31-man roster for the Tokyo series.
“We all as an organization felt he’s had a great spring,” Roberts said.
The moment will forever be cherished by Sauer, who clearly made a lasting impression on the Dodgers in camp, but his accomplishment will also be treasured by his mother, Tammy.
Sauer's mother was born in Okinawa, Japan and has not returned since she was young. The right-hander plans on changing that, as he revealed his mother will be attending the Tokyo series.
The 26-year-old recently shared why he chose to compete for a spot with the Dodgers this spring.
“One of the reasons I signed here was because of the staff and the development they could do with guys,” Sauer said, via The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya. “I thought they could really just bring my career on the uprise.”
It appears Sauer made the right decision as he has put on multiple strong performances for the Dodgers in Cactus League and has booked his ticket to Tokyo.
