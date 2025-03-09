Dodgers Top Infield Prospect Predicted to Play Shockingly Big Role in 2025
It is no question that the Los Angeles Dodgers have an excess of talent in their clubhouse.
As many around the baseball world know, the talent doesn't stop in Hollywood.
More news: Dodgers Insider Says Yankees May Be Favorites for Next Japanese Superstar Free Agent
The Dodgers are known for having an elite organization from top to bottom. Another major facet of their success comes from the farm system.
The farm has produced big names such as Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Will Smith, Gavin Lux, and many other stars who began their career in the Dodgers' system. The 2025 season is no exception as the next class of ball players ready to make a name for themselves in L.A. are gearing up to try and make it to The Show.
The No. 5 Dodger's prospect and highest-ranked infielder for L.A. is shortstop Alex Freeland.
Across high-A, Double-A, and Triple-A last season, Freeland boasted a .260/.387/.442 slash line with an OPS of .829, adding 18 home runs and 74 RBIs. At just 23 years old, the switch hitter looks to be one of the next names being called at Dodger Stadium.
ESPN's MLB insider Eric Karabell seems to think Freeland's time in the majors is right around the corner as well. Karabell made bold predictions for each team and gave his nod of approval to Freeland in the process.
More news: Dodgers 'Don't Know' When Shohei Ohtani Will Pitch This Season, Says Manager
"SS prospect Alex Freeland debuts in May, starts 95 games at 2B and leads the club with 24 stolen bases," Karabell writes.
At first, this is a puzzling statement, but upon closer inspection Karabell has a point.
Not only has Freeland dazzled the minor leagues last season with his numbers, but the Dodgers may have an opening at second base.
With Mookie Betts as the everyday shortstop for the boys in blue, Korea Baseball Organization standout Hyeseong Kim — the heir apparent to second base — has been struggling offensively this spring.
With the velocity changes from Korea to North America as a key concern, Kim has four hits in 24 at-bats in spring training thus far.
Karabell might be onto something with Freeland as the Dodgers could potentially promote the switch hitter to the majors sooner rather than later. It all depends on the glaring question marks surrounding Kim's performance this spring.
More news: NFL Draft Prospect Calls Out Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, Says Two-Way Football is Harder
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.